When will Jon Rahm tee off Thursday at the 2024 Masters? Defending champion's tee time explored

Jon Rahm will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Masters on Thursday, April 11, at 10:30 am ET. The 29-year-old will join Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap on the first tee at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. The World No.3 golfer follows the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas.

Rahm, who the Green Jacket last year by beating fellow LIV stars Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, is a favorite to defend his title this weekend. One of the 13 LIV players at Augusta, the Spaniard comes into the event with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine.

He is only bested by Scottie Scheffler (5-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Koepka (11-1) on the odds list.

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm will be making his eighth Masters appearance this week. So far, the ace golfer has entered seven editions of the event and made the cut each time. He has finished four times in the top-10s. The LIV golfer has made $5,063,017 from the coveted competition so far.

With a stacked field in contention this year, it’ll be interesting to see if Rahm manages to keep his Green Jacket.

2024 Masters first-round tee times

Round 1 of the 2024 Masters will tee off on Thursday at 8:00 am with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp on the first tee.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National (All times ET):

8:00 am - Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 am - José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

8:24 am - Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 am - Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

8:48 am - Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 am - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

9:12 am - Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 am - Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 am - Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 am - Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 am - Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 am - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 am - Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 am - Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 am - Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

11:42 am - Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 am - Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

12:12 pm - Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 pm - Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 pm - Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 pm - Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 pm - Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 pm - Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 pm - Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 pm - Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 pm - Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 pm - Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

