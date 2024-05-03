When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Friday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? Tee time and pairing explored

Jordan Spieth has made a forgettable start to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. The 30-year-old golfer ended Day 1 of the PGA Tour competition at T53. He finished three under to share the position with 23 others including Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge and Raul Pereda.

Spieth will return to the greens on Friday at 1:55 pm ET. Defending champion Jason Day will join him on the first tee for the second straight day. It is pertinent to note that Day also stumbled with bogeys on the par-5 fifth hole like Spieth.

However, the Aussie managed two birdies and a bogey over the final four holes, while Spieth could only par the finishing hole.

Notably, Spieth entered the weekend event as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the three-time Major winner topped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 odds list with 12-1 odds. The bad start to the event is likely to have made him a longshot favorite ahead of Friday’s play.

Speaking about his round on Thursday, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“It’s a very gettable golf course. I just played the easy holes poorly. That was kind of the story of the day. I’m not out of it, but certainly you want to stay within two or three of the lead as you get through the first couple rounds."

Spieth is currently seeking his first victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He’s made 11 appearances before.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Round 2 tee times

It is pertinent to note that Round 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 was suspended on Thursday due to darkness at 9:06 pm local time. Players yet to complete the opening round will resume play at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas at 9:15 am ET.

Day 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will begin at 7:50 am ET with Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan and Carson Young on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

7:50 am - Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

8:01 am - Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

8:12 am - Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

8:23 am - Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

8:34 am - Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:45 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

8:56 am - Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

9:07 am - Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

9:18 am - Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

9:29 am - Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

9:40 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

9:51 am - Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

10:02 am - Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

1:00 pm - Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

1:11 pm - C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

1:22 pm - Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

1:33 pm - Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

1:44 pm - Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:55 pm - Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

2:06 pm - Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

2:17 pm - James Hahn, Zac Blair

2:28 pm - Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:39 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

2:50 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

3:01 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest

3:12 pm - Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

10th tee

7:50 am - Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

8:01 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

8:12 am - Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

8:23 am - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

8:34 am - Stephan Jaegar, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

8:45 am - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

8:56 am - Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

9:07 am - Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

9:18 am - S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

9:29 am - Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

9:40 am - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

9:51 am - Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

10:02 am - David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

1:00 pm - Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

1:11 pm - Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

1:22 pm - Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

1:33 pm - Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

1:44 pm - Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

1:55 pm - Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

2:06 pm - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

2:17 pm - Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

2:28 pm - Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

2:39 pm - Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:50 pm - Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

3:01 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

3:12 pm - Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

Round 3 tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated after Round 2’s play.