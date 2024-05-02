When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Thursday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? Event favorite’s tee time explored

Jordan Spieth is set to tee off at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 on Thursday, May 2. The 30-year-old golfer will commence his outing at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas at 8:45 am ET.

Spieth will be joined by Sungjae Im and the event’s defending champion Jason Day on the 10th tee on Thursday. The trio will follow the pairing of Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes.

Notably, Spieth has had a shaky start to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Having commenced the season with a solo third-place finish at The Sentry in January, the ace golfer failed to make the cut at The Players Championship and The Masters.

The PGA Tour policy board member suffered a major woe as he got disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard at The Genesis Invitational. However, Spieth is currently the favorite to win The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

According to SportsLine, Spieth comes into The CJ Cup Byron Nelson with 12-1 odds. Interestingly, he is followed by Jason Day with 18-1 odds to defend his title.

It is pertinent to note that Spieth has also been struggling with a wrist injury this season. The golfer had rested a week after his T39 finish at the RBC Heritage, before returning to the field this week. Addressing the same, the three-time Major winner said he might need more rest to solve the injury problem.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Jordan Spieth said (at 3:32):

"I think I'd probably be advised to take more than one in order for it to really get helped. But it's one of those things like I'm not doing further damage, is my understanding. It's just management until I can figure out exactly what maybe solves the problem going forward."

It'll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour star finishes this week on the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will begin at 7:50 am ET with Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith and Kevin Yu on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (All times in ET):

1st tee

7:50 am - Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

8:01 am - Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

8:12 am - Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

8:23 am - Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

8:34 am - Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

8:45 am - Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

8:56 am - Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

9:07 am - Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

9:18 am - Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:29 am - Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:40 am - Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

9:51 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

10:02 am - Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

1:00 pm - Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

1:11 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

1:22 pm - Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

1:33 pm - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

1:44 pm - Stephan Jaegar, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

1:55 pm - Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

2:06 pm - Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

2:17 pm - Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

2:28 pm - S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

2:39 pm - Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:50 pm - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

3:01 pm - Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

3:12 pm - David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

10th tee

7:50 am - Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

8:01 am - C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

8:12 am - Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

8:23 am - Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

8:34 am - Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

8:45 am - Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

8:56 am - Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

9:07 am - James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

9:18 am - Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:29 am - Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

9:40 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

9:51 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest

10:02 am - Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

1:00 pm - Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

1:11 pm - Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:22 pm - Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

1:33 pm - Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 pm - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

2:06 pm - Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

2:17 pm - Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

2:28 pm - Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

2:39 pm - Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

2:50 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

3:01 pm - Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

3:12 pm - Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

More details on the PGA Tour's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 will be updated as the event progresses.