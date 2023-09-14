When will Justin Thomas tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship? Ryder Cup-bound golfer’s tee times and pairings explored 

Justin Thomas will tee off his 2023 Fortinet Championship campaign on Thursday, September 14, at 3:38 p.m. ET. The Ryder Cup-bound golfer will take the late first tee alongside Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Thomas, who has been under fire over his controversial Ryder Cup pick, will be desperate to prove his critics wrong. Coming off the back of a forgettable season, missing the FedEx Cup playoffs cut, the PGA Tour star will be eyeing a strong comeback this weekend.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old is among the favorites to win the Fortinet Championship.

According to SportsLine, Justin Thomas has +1400 odds coming into the weekend. The golfer sits second on the odds list behind two-time defending champion Max Homa.

Thomas will face strong competition from the 32-year-old PGA Tour, who has +700 odds of finishing a Fortinet Championship three-peat at the Silverado.

With the Ryder Cup pressure now over him, it’ll be interesting to see how Justin Thomas finishes on the $8,400,000 Fortinet Championship’s final leaderboard.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off at 9:55 am ET. The first tee of Round 1 will be taken by the trio of Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, and Paul Haley II. The event, marking the PGA Tour’s return after a two-week hiatus following the FedEx Cup playoffs, will conclude on Sunday, September 17.

Here are the complete Round 1 tee times for the PGA Tour event:

1st tee

9:55 am - Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

10:06 am - Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

10:17 am - Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

10:28 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

10:39 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

10:50 am - Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

11:01 am - Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

11:12 am - Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

11:23 am - Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

11:34 am - Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

11:45 am - Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

11:56 am - Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

12:07 pm - Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:05 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

3:16 pm - Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

3:27 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

3:38 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

3:49 pm - Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

4:00 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

4:11 pm - Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

4:22 pm - Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

4:33 pm - Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

4:44 pm - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

5:06 pm - Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

5:17 pm - Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

10th tee

9:55 am - Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

10:06 am - Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

10:17 am - Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

10:28 am - Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

10:39 am - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:50 am - K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

11:01 am - Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

11:12 am - Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

11:23 am - C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

11:34 am - Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

11:45 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

11:56 am - Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

12:07 pm - Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

3:05 pm - William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

3:16 pm - Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

3:27 pm - Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

3:38 pm - Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

3:49 pm - Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

4:00 pm - Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

4:11 pm - Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

4:22 pm - Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

4:33 pm - Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

4:44 pm - Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

4:55 pm - S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

5:06 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

5:17 pm - Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

The 2023 Fortinet Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Round 1.