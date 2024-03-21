When will Justin Thomas tee off round 1 at the 2024 Valspar Championship? Tee time and pairing explored

Justin Thomas will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship on Thursday at 8:13 am ET. The 30-year-old will join Sam Burns and Sungjae Im on the 10th tee at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor. The World No.28 golfer will follow the group of Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder and Eric Cole.

Thomas is one of the 18 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the Valspar Championship field. Unsurprisingly, he is also one of the top favorites to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the 15x PGA Tour winner comes into the Florida event with 12-1 odds.

Notably, he is only bested by Xander Schauffele (+800) and Sam Burns (+1100) on the odds list. Thomas also topped the Tour’s power rankings for the Valspar Championship.

For the unversed, Thomas has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The star golfer started off the year with a T3 finish at The American Express. He finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T12 at the Phoenix Open and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he failed to make the cuts at the Genesis Open and The Players Championship.

Having crashed out of the competition on Friday last week, Thomas will be eyeing a solid top-three finish this Sunday. Apart from Schauffele and Burns, he will go up against the likes of Jordan Spieth (+1200) and Tony Finau (+2200), among others on Thursday.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 2x Major winner fares in the Valspar Championship.

2024 Valspar Championship round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship will begin at 7:35 am ET with the pairing of Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7:46 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

7:57 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

8:08 am - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

8:19 am - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

8:30 am - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

8:41 am - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8:52 am - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

9:03 am - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

9:14 am - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

9:25 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:36 am - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

9:47 am - David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

12:50 pm - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

1:01 pm - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

1:12 pm - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

1:23 pm - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1:34 pm - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:45 pm - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

1:56 pm - J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

2:07 pm - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

2:18 pm - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

2:29 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

2:40 pm - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

2:51 pm - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

3:02 pm - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

10th tee

7:40 am - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

7:51 am - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

8:02 am - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

8:13 am - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8:24 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

8:35 am - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

8:46 am - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

8:57 am - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

9:08 am - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

9:19 am - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

9:30 am - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

9:41 am - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

9:52 am - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

12:56 pm - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

1:07 pm - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

1:18 pm - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1:29 pm - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:40 pm - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise

1:51 pm - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

2:02 pm - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

2:13 pm - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

2:24 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

2:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

2:46 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

2:57 pm - Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

