When will Justin Thomas tee off on Thursday at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? PGA Tour golfer’s tee time explored

Justin Thomas is set to tee off at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8. The World No. 19 golfer will take his first tee at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course in Arizona at 2:44 pm ET. The 30-year-old will be joined by Adam Scott and Cameron Young. His grouping will follow event favorite Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama on the greens.

For the unversed, Thomas has had a strong start to the 2024 schedule. The PGA Tour star, who failed to make the cut at the FedEx Cup last year, began the new season with a T3 finish at The American Express. He followed it up with a T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.

Thomas comes into the WM Phoenix Open as a favorite. According to SportsLine, the two-time Major championship winner has 10-1 odds. He is second on the odds list, behind Scheffler (9-2).

It is noteworthy that Thomas finished solo fourth in the competition last year. Needless to say, the 2022 PGA Championship winner will be eyeing a win at the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.

2024 WM Phoenix Open Thursday tee times

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open Round 1 will tee off at 9:20 am ET at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. The grouping of Martin Laird, David Lipsky and Carl Yuan will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (All times ET):

1st tee

9:20 am - Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan

9:31 am - Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

9:42 am - Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson

9:53 am - Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Normann, Emiliano Grillo

10:04 am - Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk

10:15 am - Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar

10:26 am - Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge

10:37 am - Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

10:48 am - Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

10:59 am - Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat

11:10 am - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

2:00 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry

2:11 pm - Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

2:22 pm - Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon

2:33 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

2:44 pm - Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

2:55 pm - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

3:06 pm - Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

3:17 pm - Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

3:28 pm - Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith

3:39 pm - Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox

3:50 pm - Jake Knapp, Alexander Bjork, Jim Knous

10th tee

9:20 am - Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

9:31 am - Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

9:42 am - Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

9:53 am - Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

10:04 am - Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

10:15 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

10:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

10:37 am - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

10:48 am - C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

10:59 am - Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

11:10 am - Victor Perez, Chris Gottterup, Nicolo Galletti

2:00 pm - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

2:11 pm - Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

2:22 pm - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

2:33 pm - Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

2:44 pm - Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

2:55 pm - Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

3:06 pm - Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

3:17 pm - Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

3:28 pm - Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

3:39 pm - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

3:50 pm - Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

Friday tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be updated after Thursday’s Round 1.