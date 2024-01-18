When will Justin Thomas tee off on Thursday at The American Express 2024? Golfer’s season debut tee time explored

Justin Thomas is making his PGA Tour season debut at The American Express 2024. The 30-year-old golfer will tee off at the La Quinta Country Club course at 1:31 pm. He will join fan favorite Rickie Fowler at the first tee.

Unsurprisingly, Thomas is one of the favorites at the event. He comes into the California event with 20-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The golfer sits fourth on the odds list behind Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. For the unversed, Thomas had a poor season last year.

The golfer shocked many when he missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs entirely. However, the 2022 PGA Championship winner redeemed himself at the Ryder Cup by showcasing a good performance. Thomas’ last outing was at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished third behind Scheffler and Sepp Straka.

The 30-year-old will now go up against 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, including the likes of Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Sungjae Im, among others. Thomas is making a comeback to the competitive game after a break, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares this weekend at The American Express.

The American Express 2024 Round 1 tee times

The American Express 2024 will begin at 11:30 am ET with the pairing of Adam Long and Ryan Palmer taking the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The American Express (All times ET):

The American Express Round 1: La Quinta Country Club

1st tee

11:30 am - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

11:41 am - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

11:52 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

12:03 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

12:14 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

12:25 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:36 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:47 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:58 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

1:09 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

1:20 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

1:31 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:42 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

10th tee

11:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

11:41 am - Shane Lowry, Jason Day

11:52 am - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

12:03 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

12:14 pm - Sam Burns, Seamus Power

12:25 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak

12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:47 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1:09 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

1:20 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

1:31 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:42 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament

1st tee

11:30 am - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

11:41 am - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

11:52 am - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

12:03 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

12:14 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

12:25 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:36 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:47 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:58 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

1:09 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

1:20 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky

1:31 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:42 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

10th tee

11:30 am - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

11:41 am - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

11:52 am - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

12:03 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

12:14 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

12:25 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:36 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:47 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

1:20 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:42 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Dye Stadium

1st tee

11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

11:41 am - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

11:52 am - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

12:14 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

12:25 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:36 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:47 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:58 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

1:09 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

1:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

1:31 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:42 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block

10th tee

11:30 am - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

11:52 am - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

12:03 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12:14 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

12:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:36 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:47 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

1:09 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young

1:20 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

1:31 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:42 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

Friday Round 2 tee times for The American Express 2024 will be updated soon.