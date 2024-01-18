When will Justin Thomas tee off on Thursday at The American Express 2024? Golfer’s season debut tee time explored

Justin Thomas is making his PGA Tour season debut at The American Express 2024. The 30-year-old golfer will tee off at the La Quinta Country Club course at 1:31 pm. He will join fan favorite Rickie Fowler at the first tee.
Unsurprisingly, Thomas is one of the favorites at the event. He comes into the California event with 20-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The golfer sits fourth on the odds list behind Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. For the unversed, Thomas had a poor season last year.
The golfer shocked many when he missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs entirely. However, the 2022 PGA Championship winner redeemed himself at the Ryder Cup by showcasing a good performance. Thomas’ last outing was at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished third behind Scheffler and Sepp Straka.
The 30-year-old will now go up against 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, including the likes of Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Sungjae Im, among others. Thomas is making a comeback to the competitive game after a break, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares this weekend at The American Express.
The American Express 2024 Round 1 tee times
The American Express 2024 will begin at 11:30 am ET with the pairing of Adam Long and Ryan Palmer taking the first tee at the La Quinta Country Club course.
Listed below are the Thursday tee times for The American Express (All times ET):
The American Express Round 1: La Quinta Country Club
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 11:41 am - Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 11:52 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 12:03 pm - Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 12:14 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:25 pm - Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:36 pm - Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:47 pm - Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:58 pm - Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 1:09 pm - Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:20 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 1:31 pm - Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:42 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 11:41 am - Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 11:52 am - Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
- 12:03 pm - Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 12:14 pm - Sam Burns, Seamus Power
- 12:25 pm - Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:36 pm - Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:47 pm - Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 1:09 pm - Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 1:20 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 1:31 pm - Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:42 pm - Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Nicklaus Tournament
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 11:41 am - Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 11:52 am - Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 12:03 pm - Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 12:14 pm - Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 12:25 pm - Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:36 pm - Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:47 pm - David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:58 pm - Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 1:09 pm - Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 1:20 pm - Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 1:31 pm - Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:42 pm - Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 11:41 am - Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 11:52 am - Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
- 12:03 pm - Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 12:14 pm - Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 12:25 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:36 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:47 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:09 pm - Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 1:20 pm - Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 1:31 pm - Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:42 pm - Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
The American Express Round 1: PGA West – Dye Stadium
1st tee
- 11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 11:41 am - Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 11:52 am - Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
- 12:03 pm - Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 12:14 pm - Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 12:25 pm - Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:36 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:47 pm - Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:58 pm - Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 1:09 pm - Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 1:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 1:31 pm - J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:42 pm - Norman Xiong, Michael Block
10th tee
- 11:30 am - Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 11:52 am - Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 12:03 pm - S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 12:14 pm - Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 12:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:36 pm - Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:47 pm - Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 1:09 pm - Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 1:20 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 1:31 pm - J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:42 pm - Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
Friday Round 2 tee times for The American Express 2024 will be updated soon.