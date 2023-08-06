When will Justin Thomas tee off at Wyndham Championship on Sunday? Tee times explored

Justin Thomas fired a 4-under 66 in the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship to aggregate at 9-under after playing 54 holes. Thomas jumped to T11 after the Saturday round, still 9 strokes behind the leader.

Thomas made five birdies on the third day at Sedgefield, and his lone bogey came on the par-4 ninth hole when he missed the 22-foot putt. The 15-time PGA Tour winner felt he played well on Saturday and had good control of the ball.

He said:

"I didn't drive it as well as I would have liked on the back nine. When I got out of position, I feel like I did a great job of keeping it underneath the hole in a great spot to get it up and down, which I feel like I do well when I'm playing well."

The 30-year-old American is in dire need of a great finish to the regular PGA Tour season, as he currently sits outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will need a solo 18th finish or better at the Wyndham Championship to make his way to the Memphis event.

Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel have a one-stroke lead over Russell Henley, aggregating at 18-under after 54 holes at Sedgefield. Glover shot a low 62 to jump two spots on Saturday, and Horschel also overtook Henley after shooting 63.

The fourth round will begin on Sunday, August 6, at 7:45 am EST, with Jim Herman teeing off first. Thomas is paired with Nick Hardy for the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The duo will begin their final round at 12:30 pm EST.

What are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Here are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

7:45 am: Jim Herman

7:50 am: Wesley Bryan, Matt NeSmith

8:00 am: Carson Young, Richy Werenski

8:10 am: Carl Yuan, Taylor Moore

8:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

8:30 am: Trey Mullinax, Michael Gligic

8:40 am: Harris English, Scott Piercy

8:50 am: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk

9:00 am: David Lipsky, Dylan Wu

9:10 am: Nate Lashley, Zecheng Dou

9:20 am: Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar

9:35 am: J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

9:45 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy

9:55 am: Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim

10:05 am: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

10:15 am: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam

10:25 am: Tyler Duncan, Brandon Wu

10:35 am: Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft

10:45 am: Adam Scott, Greyson Sigg

10:55 am: Ryan Brehm, Scott Stallings

11:05 am: Luke Donald, Sam Ryder

11:15 am: Webb Simpson, Peter Kuest

11:30 am: Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

11:40 am: Chez Reavie, Matti Schmid

11:50 am: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

12:00 pm: Davis Thompson, Troy Merritt

12:10 pm: Sam Burns, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:20 pm: Robert Streb, Chesson Hadley

12:30 pm: Sungjae Im, Cam Davis

12:40 pm: Andrew Novak, Charley Hoffman

12:50 pm: Nick Hardy, Justin Thomas

1:00 pm: Thomas Detry, Kyle Westmoreland

1:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson

1:25 pm: Eric Cole, J.T. Poston

1:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Michael Kim

1:45 pm: Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:55 pm: Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel