When will Justin Thomas tee off at Wyndham Championship on Sunday? Tee times explored

Justin Thomas fired a 4-under 66 in the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship to aggregate at 9-under after playing 54 holes. Thomas jumped to T11 after the Saturday round, still 9 strokes behind the leader.
Thomas made five birdies on the third day at Sedgefield, and his lone bogey came on the par-4 ninth hole when he missed the 22-foot putt. The 15-time PGA Tour winner felt he played well on Saturday and had good control of the ball.
He said:
"I didn't drive it as well as I would have liked on the back nine. When I got out of position, I feel like I did a great job of keeping it underneath the hole in a great spot to get it up and down, which I feel like I do well when I'm playing well."
The 30-year-old American is in dire need of a great finish to the regular PGA Tour season, as he currently sits outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will need a solo 18th finish or better at the Wyndham Championship to make his way to the Memphis event.
Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel have a one-stroke lead over Russell Henley, aggregating at 18-under after 54 holes at Sedgefield. Glover shot a low 62 to jump two spots on Saturday, and Horschel also overtook Henley after shooting 63.
The fourth round will begin on Sunday, August 6, at 7:45 am EST, with Jim Herman teeing off first. Thomas is paired with Nick Hardy for the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The duo will begin their final round at 12:30 pm EST.
What are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship?
Here are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- 7:45 am: Jim Herman
- 7:50 am: Wesley Bryan, Matt NeSmith
- 8:00 am: Carson Young, Richy Werenski
- 8:10 am: Carl Yuan, Taylor Moore
- 8:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
- 8:30 am: Trey Mullinax, Michael Gligic
- 8:40 am: Harris English, Scott Piercy
- 8:50 am: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk
- 9:00 am: David Lipsky, Dylan Wu
- 9:10 am: Nate Lashley, Zecheng Dou
- 9:20 am: Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar
- 9:35 am: J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:45 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
- 9:55 am: Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim
- 10:05 am: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren
- 10:15 am: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam
- 10:25 am: Tyler Duncan, Brandon Wu
- 10:35 am: Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft
- 10:45 am: Adam Scott, Greyson Sigg
- 10:55 am: Ryan Brehm, Scott Stallings
- 11:05 am: Luke Donald, Sam Ryder
- 11:15 am: Webb Simpson, Peter Kuest
- 11:30 am: Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman
- 11:40 am: Chez Reavie, Matti Schmid
- 11:50 am: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett
- 12:00 pm: Davis Thompson, Troy Merritt
- 12:10 pm: Sam Burns, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:20 pm: Robert Streb, Chesson Hadley
- 12:30 pm: Sungjae Im, Cam Davis
- 12:40 pm: Andrew Novak, Charley Hoffman
- 12:50 pm: Nick Hardy, Justin Thomas
- 1:00 pm: Thomas Detry, Kyle Westmoreland
- 1:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson
- 1:25 pm: Eric Cole, J.T. Poston
- 1:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Michael Kim
- 1:45 pm: Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
- 1:55 pm: Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel