When will Justin Thomas tee off at Wyndham Championship on Sunday? Tee times explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 06, 2023 05:21 GMT
Wyndham Championship - Round Three
Justin Thomas during the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Justin Thomas fired a 4-under 66 in the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship to aggregate at 9-under after playing 54 holes. Thomas jumped to T11 after the Saturday round, still 9 strokes behind the leader.

Thomas made five birdies on the third day at Sedgefield, and his lone bogey came on the par-4 ninth hole when he missed the 22-foot putt. The 15-time PGA Tour winner felt he played well on Saturday and had good control of the ball.

He said:

"I didn't drive it as well as I would have liked on the back nine. When I got out of position, I feel like I did a great job of keeping it underneath the hole in a great spot to get it up and down, which I feel like I do well when I'm playing well."

The 30-year-old American is in dire need of a great finish to the regular PGA Tour season, as he currently sits outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will need a solo 18th finish or better at the Wyndham Championship to make his way to the Memphis event.

Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel have a one-stroke lead over Russell Henley, aggregating at 18-under after 54 holes at Sedgefield. Glover shot a low 62 to jump two spots on Saturday, and Horschel also overtook Henley after shooting 63.

The fourth round will begin on Sunday, August 6, at 7:45 am EST, with Jim Herman teeing off first. Thomas is paired with Nick Hardy for the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The duo will begin their final round at 12:30 pm EST.

youtube-cover

What are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Here are the tee time details for the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

  • 7:45 am: Jim Herman
  • 7:50 am: Wesley Bryan, Matt NeSmith
  • 8:00 am: Carson Young, Richy Werenski
  • 8:10 am: Carl Yuan, Taylor Moore
  • 8:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
  • 8:30 am: Trey Mullinax, Michael Gligic
  • 8:40 am: Harris English, Scott Piercy
  • 8:50 am: Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk
  • 9:00 am: David Lipsky, Dylan Wu
  • 9:10 am: Nate Lashley, Zecheng Dou
  • 9:20 am: Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar
  • 9:35 am: J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker
  • 9:45 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy
  • 9:55 am: Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim
  • 10:05 am: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren
  • 10:15 am: C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam
  • 10:25 am: Tyler Duncan, Brandon Wu
  • 10:35 am: Matt Wallace, Kelly Kraft
  • 10:45 am: Adam Scott, Greyson Sigg
  • 10:55 am: Ryan Brehm, Scott Stallings
  • 11:05 am: Luke Donald, Sam Ryder
  • 11:15 am: Webb Simpson, Peter Kuest
  • 11:30 am: Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman
  • 11:40 am: Chez Reavie, Matti Schmid
  • 11:50 am: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett
  • 12:00 pm: Davis Thompson, Troy Merritt
  • 12:10 pm: Sam Burns, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 12:20 pm: Robert Streb, Chesson Hadley
  • 12:30 pm: Sungjae Im, Cam Davis
  • 12:40 pm: Andrew Novak, Charley Hoffman
  • 12:50 pm: Nick Hardy, Justin Thomas
  • 1:00 pm: Thomas Detry, Kyle Westmoreland
  • 1:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson
  • 1:25 pm: Eric Cole, J.T. Poston
  • 1:35 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Michael Kim
  • 1:45 pm: Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
  • 1:55 pm: Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel

