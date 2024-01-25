When will Kevin Yu resume play at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Round 1 leader’s Thursday tee times explored

Kevin Yu led the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at the end of round 1. The Taiwanese golfer shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over runner-ups Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. The 25-year-old will return on Thursday at 11:50 am ET. He will take the first tee at the South Course alongside Troy Merritt and Thomas Detry.

It is noteworthy that Yu missed four months last year because of an injury. The former world amateur No.1 is finally making a comeback after rehabbing from a torn meniscus in his left knee. Notably, Yu is yet to win on the PGA Tour. The former Arizona State golfer will be eager to maintain his lead on day 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Interestingly, Yu tied for third at The American Express last week. He shared the position with Farmers Insurance Open favorite Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, while amateur Nick Dunlap took the trophy.

Reflecting on his performance at the moment, Kevin Yu stated at the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“I fell short last week; bogeyed the last hole on Sunday. But yeah, I’ve been playing very good and just keep building momentum. If I hit a lot of fairways, I can have a lot of chances to get on the green and try to make some putts.”

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 tee times

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open will resume at 11:50 am ET with the pairing of Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim and Harry Hall on the first tee at the North Course.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

1st tee

11:50 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

12:01 pm - Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson

12:12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

12:23 pm - Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland

12:34 pm - Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12:45 pm - Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

12:56 pm - Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat

1:18 pm - Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes

1:29 pm - Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

1:51 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong

2:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

11:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

12:01 pm - Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

12:12 pm - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

12:23 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

12:34 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

12:45 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos

12:56 pm - Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg

1:07 pm - Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid

1:18 pm - Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley

1:29 pm - Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa

2:02 pm - Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

11:50 am - Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

12:01 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

12:12 pm - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

12:23 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes

12:34 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block

12:45 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

12:56 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak

1:07 pm - Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

1:18 pm - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1:29 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

1:51 pm - Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd

2:02 pm - Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

11:50 am - Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

12:01 pm - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

12:12 pm - Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

12:23 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

12:34 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:45 pm - Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk

12:56 pm - Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

1:07 pm - Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

1:18 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:29 pm - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger

1:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell

1:51 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody

2:02 pm - Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

The PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday’s play.