When will leader Alex Noren tee off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Golfer’s final round tee time and pairing explored

Alex Noren shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday, November 11, to take a one-shot lead over Camilo Villegas after three rounds at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Following a bogey-free Friday round, Noren went bogey-free for another 18 holes on Saturday, which consisted of four birdies, including one on the penultimate hole. Heading into the final day at the Port Royal Golf Course, he is eyeing the first PGA Tour win of his career.

"This is what you dream of, having a chance to win and being up in the final group on a Saturday, Sunday," the 41-year old Swede said after his Saturday round. "I really enjoyed it today. I came off maybe a little colder start, but I played good enough to kind of get that 4 under in the end. I'm very happy, happy with that, and happy to be in the lead still."

Noren is grouped with Villegas and Matti Schmid for the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday, November 12 at from the first hole at 8:50 am ET.

Villegas shot 65 with the help of seven birdies in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to jump three spots to second. Schmid finished with an eagle and a birdie on the final two holes to finish joint third after 54 holes.

The final round at Port Royal will begin at 6:40 a.m. ET with the trio of Luke List, Brian Stuard, and Charley Hoffman teeing off from the first hole.

Tee-time details for the Sunday round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship (All times in ET):

6:40 am: Luke List, Brian Stuard, Charley Hoffman

6:50 am: Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin, and Fred Biondi

7 am: Scott Piercy, Sean O'Hair, and Tyson Alexander

7:10 am: Robert Garrigus, Brandon Wu, and Austin Cook

7:20 am: Brendon Todd, Brian Gay, Kevin Roy

7:30 am: Austin Smotherman, Akshay Bhatia, and Doc Redman

7:40 am: Peter Malnati, Mark Hubbard, Lucas Herbert

7:50 am: Patton Kizzire, Ryan Palmer, and Justin Lower

8 am: D.A. Points, Ryan Brehm, and Ben Martin

8:10 am: Taylor Pendrith, David Lipsky, and Davis Riley

8:20 am: Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, and Dylan Wu

8:30 am: Carl Yuan, Kramer Hickok, and Adam Scott

8:40 am: Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink, and Vince Whaley

8:50 am: Alex Noren, Camilo Villegas, Matti Schmid

10th tee

6:45 am: Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak, Kyle Stanley

6:55 am: Andrew Landry, Russell Knox, and Martin Laird

7:05 am: Kelly Kraft, Brice Garnett, and D.J. Trahan

7:15 am: Wesley Bryan, Augusto Nunez, Matthias Schwab

7:25 am: Kevin Chappell, Max McGreevy, Kevin Yu

7:35 am: Nick Hardy, Kevin Stadler, and Ryan Armour

7:45 am: Robert Streb, Alex Smalley, and George Bryan IV

7:55 am: Richy Werenski, S.Y. Noh, Greg Koch

8:05 am: Troy Merritt, William McGirt, and Lanto Griffin

8:15 am: Peter Kuest, Lucas Glover, and Zecheng Dou

8:25 am: Nico Echavarria, Martin Contini, and Nick Watney

8:35 am: David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, and Jim Herman

8:45 am: Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Gerard, Martin Trainer