When will leader Nick Taylor resume play at the Round 3 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor is grouped with Sahith Theegala and Andrew Novak for the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, which couldn't get completed on Saturday. The trio will resume playing on Sunday, February 11, and tee off from the first hole at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Earlier, Taylor had shot 60 and 70 in the first two rounds to take a joint 36-hole lead alongside Andrew Novak after the first two days at TPC Scottsdale. He was then overtaken by Theegala, who completed his second round on Saturday and shot 64 to aggregate at 13 under.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Theegala reflected on his second round's play. He said as:

"Today after the first few holes of the day we got some scorable conditions. It was still freezing until like hole 6 or 7, but we finally got some very scorable conditions. No wind, soft greens, which is rare for out here. I'm used to playing like 10 yards of skip with a pitching wedge. Now we're flying pitching wedge past the hole."

"It was nice to take advantage of some of the pins just because of the soft greens, and rolled in a couple putts that were bonuses. I guess that totaled up to a 7-under. I played really well again today."

The trio was through six holes for the third round of the WM Phoenix Open before the play was suspended due to darkness. Novak was in joint third place at 11-under and was 1-over for the third round. He was joined by Doug Ghim, who was 2-under for the third round after completing seven holes.

When will the third round of the WM Phoenix Open resume on Sunday? Tee times explored

Sahith Theegala during the WM Phoenix Open, Round Two

Here are the tee time details for the WM Phoenix Open, round 3 on Sunday:

Hole No. 1

4:10 pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jim Knous, Martin Laird

4:20 pm: Tyler Duncan, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler

4:30 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

4:40 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Hardy, Corey Conners

4:50 pm: Zac Blair, Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark

5:00 pm: S.H. Kim, Bud Cauley, Thomas Detry

5:10 pm: Justin Suh, Jake Knapp, Davis Thompson

5:20 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, Si Woo Kim

5:30 pm: Sam Burns, Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

5:40 pm: Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kitayama

5:50 pm: Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ryan Fox

6:00 pm: Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler

6:10 pm: Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor

Hole No. 10

4:10 pm: Carson Young, Harris English, Brendon Todd

4:20 pm: Nicolo Galletti, Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel

4:30 pm: Matt NeSmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robby Shelton

4:40 pm: Sami Valimaki, Jesse Mueller, Eric Cole

4:50 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace

5:00 pm: Ben Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Harry Hall

5:10 pm: Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Seamus Power

5:20 pm: Zach Johnson, Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard

5:30 pm: Tyson Alexander, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Noren

5:40 pm: Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

5:50 pm: Tom Hogge, Garrick Higgo

6:00 pm: Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell