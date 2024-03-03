When will leader Shane Lowry tee off on Sunday at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Final round tee times explored

Shane Lowry, the third-round leader of the 2024 Cogniznat Classic, will tee off for the final round of the tournament on Sunday, March 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. He will pair up with David Skinns to start the game on the first hole of PGA National Champion's Golf Course in Palm Beach Gardens.

The PGA Tour event had successfully concluded with three rounds on Saturday, March 2 and following the third round Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie. They finished with a score of under 13.

Golfers will tee off for the final round at 7:55 a.m. ET with S.H. Kim and Camilo Villegas starting the game on the first tee hole followed by Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley, who will tee off at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Mark Hubbard and Justin Rose will pair together for the final and start their game at 8:15 a.m. ET followed by Jorge Campillo and Adam Schenk.

Here are the tee times and pairing of the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic (all-time in ET):

7:55 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas

8:05 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

8:15 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose

8:25 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox

8:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners

8:55 a.m.: Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler

9:05 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Ben An

9:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg

9:25 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup

9:40 a.m.: Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston

9:50 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett

10 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Carson Young

10:10 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Chan Kim

10:20 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen

10:30 a.m.: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

10:40 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

10:50 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman

11 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger

11:15 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy

11:25 a.m.: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim

11:35 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel

11:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Bud Cauley

11:55 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

12:05 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee

12:15 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Parker Coody

12:25 p.m.: Alex Noren, Max Greyserman

12:40 p.m.: Davis Lipsky, Rickie Fowler

12:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, Ben Silverman

1 p.m.: Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan

1:10 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Victor Perez

1:20 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Martin Laid

1:30 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

1:40 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Davis Skinns

A quick recap of Shane Lowry's performance at the 2024 Cognizant Classic

Lowry started his game at the Cognizant Classic on Thursday, Feb. 29. He played the first two rounds of 67 and successfully made the cut to qualify for the third round.

In the first round of the tournament, he shot four birdies, an eagle and also two bogeys to score 4-under 67. He maintained his consistency in the second round as he carded another round of 4-under 67. He made five birdies and one bogey in the second round.

His best of three rounds was recorded on Saturday when the Irishman shot 5-under 66 and jumped five positions on the leaderboard to take the lead in a three-way tie with David Skinns and Austin Eckroat. Lowry will enter the final round with a three-stroke lead.