When will leader Tony Finau resume play at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Tee times and pairings explored

With an impressive round of 62 on Friday, Tony Finau topped the ongoing Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 leaderboard. The PGA Tour event started on March 28 and had its second round on Friday, March 29.

Finau played impressively well in the game and jumped 34 positions on the leaderboard to register a two-stroke lead. The American golfer will tee off for the third round on Saturday, March 30, at 12:40 p.m. ET. He will start his game in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry.

The second round of the Houston Open was filled with surprises. Besides Finau, Thomas Detry made the headlines with his outstanding game on Friday. He shot 64 and jumped 51 positions to take third spot on the leaderboard, trailing three strokes behind the leader.

Alejandro Tosti shot 67 and settled two strokes behind the leader in second place. The opening round leader, Wilson Furr, faced trouble in the second round and shot 75 and slipped down to the T28 position. Taylor Moore, who topped the first-round leaderboard in a two-way tie with Furr, shot 71 on Friday and settled in a tie for fourth place.

Moore will tee off in a group with Akshay Bhatia and Joe Highsmith on the first tee hole at 12:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger and Chad Ramey, who will start their game at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Wilson Furr is slated to tee off on the first hole at 10:50 a.m. ET with Raul Pereda and Beau Hossler.

How did Tony Finau perform at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

Finau had a decent start at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Thursday, March 28. He started his game on the first tee hole and made par on the first five holes. He then carded a bogey on the sixth hole, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes. Finau shot two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine and settled for a score of 1-under 69.

However, the American golfer captured attention with a breathtaking performance on Friday. He teed up on the tenth hole and shot a birdie on the 13th. Finau maintained good form and carded another birdie on the 16th and then on the 18th.

Finau made a bogey on the first hole but played well on the remaining holes. He carded two more birdies on the third and fourth holes and then on the sixth and seventh holes. He wrapped up the game with an eagle on the eighth and a par on the ninth and settled for a score of 8-under 62 in the second round.

The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes, and notable names failed to make the cut at the event, including Jason Day, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Padraig Harrington, and Jake Knapp. Meanwhile, the players who finished above the +1 cutline will only tee off on Saturday and Sunday.