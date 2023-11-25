When will the LIV Golf League return? 2024 season opener date, venue and more explored

After a successful Team Championship outing in Miami, the LIV Golf players are currently enjoying their off-season. The Saudi-backed series will now return in February 2024 with the LIV Golf Mayakoba. The circuit announced its 14-event 2024 schedule earlier this week, which features five new domestic venues.

The LIV Golf League will return in February 2024. The season-opener event will be played at the El Cameleon course in Mayakoba, Mexico, for the second consecutive year. The event will be played from Feb. 2-4, opposite the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It will be followed by the newly added event at the Las Vegas Country. This will be played from Feb. 8-10. Interestingly, the event will end on Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium.

LIV Golf 2024 schedule

Apart from Vegas, the new events on the LIV Golf schedule include Houston, Nashville, Dallas and a to-be-named venue in Florida. Notably, the circuit has dropped its event from the Trump Doral in Miami, which was the venue for the last two events.

Besides the United States, LIV's international venues range from Australia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong. While the circuit returns to existing venues in Adelaide, Jeddah, Valderrama and the Sentosa Golf Club, it will introduce new hosts, JCB Golf Course for the England and Hong Kong Golf Club for the Hong Kong outings.

Despite several claims, the Greg Norman-led circuit will not play a proposed event at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea.

While a major part of the 2024 schedule is out, it’s still not finalized. The final two events of the season are yet to be announced. Changing from its previous hosts, LIV is expected to play the last individual event of the year in September in Chicago.

According to rumors, the season-finale LIV Golf Team Championship will be played at the Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas. However, these are yet to be made official. Tucson, Tulsa, Bedminster, N.J., Washington, D.C., and Miami, are the events that have been dropped from the LIV Golf schedule.

Here is the complete schedule:

Feb. 2-4: Mayakoba, Mexico

Feb. 8-10: Las Vegas

March 1-3: Jeddah

March 8-10: Hong Kong

April 5-7: Florida (TBD)

April 26-28: Adelaide, Australia

May 3-5: Singapore

June 7-9: Houston

June 21-23: Nashville

July 12-14: Valderrama, Spain

July 26-28: England

Aug. 16-18: The Greenbrier, West Virginia

Sept. 13-15: Chicago (TBD)

Sept. 20-22: Dallas (TBD)

Apart from the schedule, LIV’s star-studded field has also undergone some changes. Due to the newly introduced relegation-promotion system, some players have left the 48-man roster. Meanwhile, PGA Tour favorite and Masters Champion Jon Rahm is one of the biggest names rumored to join the series next season.

Players like 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC) and Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), will all return to play next season along with some new names.