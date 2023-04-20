When will LIV golfers play the next major tournament?

Last week we saw 18 LIV Golf-associated players competing in the first major tournament of the season, the 2023 Masters. In fact, three of them made their mark in the top five at Augusta National.

While Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished as joint runner-ups, Patrick Reed finished in T4. Koepka held a 54-hole-lead and was cruising towards victory until the anticlimactic fourth round.

For now, the Saudi-backed circuit professionals will be playing at the Adelaide event, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 21, at Grange Golf Club.

So far, we have seen different winners in the three LIV events this season. While Charles Howell III won the season opener in Mayakoba, Danny Lee won the second event at Tucson.

Brooks Koepka returned to form by winning the most recent Tucson event and carried on his form at the 2023 Masters by finishing runner-up alongside another LIV member, Phil Mickelson.

The Saudi-backed circuit professionals will play the next major on Thursday, June 15, 2023 - Sunday, Jun 18, 2023. Like the Masters, there is no ban on them from competing at the Country Club.

While the PGA Tour still does not allow LIV members, none of the majors have made any changes to their exemption rules, which means that if eligible, they will get the invitation.

Martin Kaymer, who won the US Open in 2014, Dustin Johnson (2016), and Brooks Koepka ( 2017 and 2018) along with 2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau have all earned exemptions from qualifying for the upcoming US Open.

Other notable names include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and reigning British Open winner Cam Smith.

Joaquin Niemann is ranked 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings and will receive an exemption for being in the top 60 in the world rankings.

Abraham Ancer (36), Patrick Reed (44), Thomas Pieters (46), Mito Pereira (55), and Talor Gooch (57) have strong chances to earn entry at the Country Club.

Harold Varner III is World No 60 at the moment, but with no opportunity to improve, he is set to miss the US Open ticket.

LIV Golf Adelaide to begin on April 21

Team Ripper, Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, and Jed Morgan ahead of Liv Golf Adelaide

The LIV Golf-associated players will be appearing at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide for the fourth event on the Saudi-backed circuit's schedule. LIV Golf Adelaide will take place from Friday, April 21 to April 23.

Here are the LIV Golf-associated players competing in the 2023 season:

Marc Leishman

Bubba Watson

Joaquin Niemann

Matthew Wolff

Sihwan Kim

Martin Kaymer

Pat Perez

Bryson DeChambeau

Scott Vincent

Carlos Ortiz

David Puig

Graeme McDowell

Louis Oosthuizen

Kevin Na

Dean Burmester

Peter Uihlein

Danny Lee

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Ian Poulter

Sebastian Munoz

Chase Koekpa

Henrik Stenson

James Piot

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Taalor Gooch

Richard Bland

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Matt Jones

Patrick Reed

Eugenio Chacarra

Anirban Lahiri

Mito Pereira

Branden Grace

Jason Kokrak

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Smith

Charl Schwartzel

Paul Casey

Dustin Johnson

Abram Ancer

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Poll : 0 votes