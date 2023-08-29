When will Luke Donald announce his European team captain's picks for 2023 Ryder Cup?

Veteran golfer Luke Donald is the captain of team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup. As the captain, he is in charge of selecting the team that will represent the best of Europe's golfing talent. While there have been rumors regarding which golfers will make the finall cut, there has been no official confirmation by Donald yet.

The former No.1 ranked golfer will reveal his picks after the Omega European Masters. The competition will end on September 3 and Donald will reveal his picks on the September 4.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled in Rome, Italy from the 29th of September to the 1st of October. The Omega European Masters will give several golfers the last opportunity to automatically qualify for the Ryer Cup team.

Prominent golfers including Rory Mcllroy, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton have already confrmed their place in the team. Shane Lowry is also expected to make the cut after impressing captain Luke Donald with his abilities. The Omega European Masters will be an intense affair for Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick who are fighting for the final spot in the team.

Expand Tweet

Luke Donald will have to choose between Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick

Both Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are talented british golfers who gave a decent performance this season. Fleetwood ranks 5th while Fitzpatrick ranks 6th on the world ranking list. However, only one amongst them will get to secure automatic qualification. This makes the situation extremely precarious for Luke Donald, who will have to choose between two talented golfers.

Interestingly, Robert MacIntyre and Yannik Paul can also end up in team Europe is they manage to get an interesting result. Fleetwood is not scheduled to participate in the Switzerland event, giving the other golfers in contention a big opportunity.

MacIntyre will need to win the event to secure his place in the team. Aditionally, Paul will also need to win the event or manage a third place tie to secure his position. The race to make Team Europe looks extremely exhilarating at the moment and Luke Donald will reveal his best picks on the 4th of September.