When will Matt Fitzpatrick resume play on Final Day of 2023 BMW Championship?

The former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick has had an excellent outing so far at the ongoing 2023 BMW Championship. He is currently topping the leaderboard with the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler with a -11 score each. He would be looking to convert this lead into his second victory of the season.
For the final day, both the leaders are paired together and will start their play from tee no. 1 at 01:50 p.m. at Olympia Fields North Course.
As per the official PGA Tour website, if Matt Fitzpatrick wins the 2023 BMW Championship, he will climb to fifth rank from 40th rank on the FedEx Cup rankings and will proceed for the 2023 Tour Championship.
How has Matt Fitzpatrick performed till now at the 2023 BMW Championship?
The 2023 RBC Heritage Champion started his campaign at the Olympia Fields North Course with a blistering 4 under 66 in the opening round. He shot six birdies and two bogeys to comfortably sit on tied for third rank after the end of day one.
Later on Friday, Matt Fitzpatrick maintained his consistency and shot a 3 under 67 with the help of four birdies and merely one bogey to finish his second round of the 2023 BMW Championship on the same tied for third rank.
Fitzpatrick's consistency peaked on day three when he again shot a round of 4 under 66 to jump to the top and jointly share the lead with Scottie Scheffler. In the third round on Saturday, he carded five birdies, including three consecutive from 13th to 15th hole and a bogey on his final hole of the day.
Matt Fitzpatrick would at least hope for, if not win, a top-three finish so that he can proceed to the final FedEx Cup playoff event at East Lake Golf Course, the 2023 Tour Championship.
Exploring final day tee times and pairings of the 2023 BMW Championship
The golfers will tee off from tee no. 1 and their pairings and times are (Times in ET):
- 09:20 a.m. - Taylor Moore
- 09:27 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 09:38 a.m. - Nick Taylor, Jason Day
- 09:49 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
- 10:00 a.m. - Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin
- 10:11 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:22 a.m. - Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:33 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Tony Finau
- 10:44 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 10:55 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge
- 11:06 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim
- 11:17 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An
- 11:33 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk
- 11:44 a.m. - Eric Cole, Russell Henley
- 11:55 a.m. - Harris English, Chris Kirk
- 12:06 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:17 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:28 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young
- 12:39 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark
- 12:50 p.m. - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
- 01:06 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose
- 01:17 p.m. - Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy
- 01:28 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy
- 01:39 p.m. - Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 01:50 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
