When will Matt Fitzpatrick resume play on Final Day of 2023 BMW Championship?

The former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick has had an excellent outing so far at the ongoing 2023 BMW Championship. He is currently topping the leaderboard with the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler with a -11 score each. He would be looking to convert this lead into his second victory of the season.

For the final day, both the leaders are paired together and will start their play from tee no. 1 at 01:50 p.m. at Olympia Fields North Course.

As per the official PGA Tour website, if Matt Fitzpatrick wins the 2023 BMW Championship, he will climb to fifth rank from 40th rank on the FedEx Cup rankings and will proceed for the 2023 Tour Championship.

How has Matt Fitzpatrick performed till now at the 2023 BMW Championship?

The 2023 RBC Heritage Champion started his campaign at the Olympia Fields North Course with a blistering 4 under 66 in the opening round. He shot six birdies and two bogeys to comfortably sit on tied for third rank after the end of day one.

Later on Friday, Matt Fitzpatrick maintained his consistency and shot a 3 under 67 with the help of four birdies and merely one bogey to finish his second round of the 2023 BMW Championship on the same tied for third rank.

Fitzpatrick's consistency peaked on day three when he again shot a round of 4 under 66 to jump to the top and jointly share the lead with Scottie Scheffler. In the third round on Saturday, he carded five birdies, including three consecutive from 13th to 15th hole and a bogey on his final hole of the day.

Matt Fitzpatrick would at least hope for, if not win, a top-three finish so that he can proceed to the final FedEx Cup playoff event at East Lake Golf Course, the 2023 Tour Championship.

Exploring final day tee times and pairings of the 2023 BMW Championship

The golfers will tee off from tee no. 1 and their pairings and times are (Times in ET):

09:20 a.m. - Taylor Moore

09:27 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

09:38 a.m. - Nick Taylor, Jason Day

09:49 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

10:00 a.m. - Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin

10:11 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Patrick Rodgers

10:22 a.m. - Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo

10:33 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Tony Finau

10:44 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

10:55 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge

11:06 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

11:17 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An

11:33 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk

11:44 a.m. - Eric Cole, Russell Henley

11:55 a.m. - Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:06 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:28 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:39 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark

12:50 p.m. - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

01:06 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

01:17 p.m. - Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

01:28 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy

01:39 p.m. - Brian Harman, Max Homa

01:50 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

