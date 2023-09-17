When will Max Homa's tee off on Sunday at 2023 Fortinet Championship

Although the defending champion Max Homa is seven strokes behind leader Sahith Theegala, he will be one of the golfers to watch on Sunday at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. After the conclusion of the first three rounds, the Burbank-born golfer has a score of -10 and is ranked T11 on the leaderboard.
Homa is paired with Chad Ramey, who is one stroke behind and is on the T14 spot, for the final round at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. The duo is scheduled to tee off at 03:45 p.m. ET.
How did Max Homa perform in the first three rounds of the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
In the opening round of the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa scored a 2 under 70. He struggled initially as he scored a double bogey on the 13th hole and a bogey on the fifth hole. However, he managed to sink five birdies to stay in the game.
On the second day, Homa looked in mesmerizing touch. He shot a bogey-free round of 6 under 66 and his scorecard included six birdies. On Saturday, he shot another 2 under 70, which slipped him to T11 spot on the leaderboard.
Max Homa started off brilliantly scoring five birdies in his first seven holes of the day. However, after scoring consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, his game started to fall apart. In his back nine holes, he carded just one birdie on the 12th hole and followed it with two more bogeys on the 13th and 17th.
What are the tee times for Sunday's play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
The 67th and 68th golfers on the leaderboard, Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan, are the first pair to tee off at Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. They are scheduled to start their play at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the leader Sahith Theegala and tied second-ranked Cam Davis will be the last pair to tee off at the first FedEx Cup fall event at 04:50 p.m. ET.
Below are the pairings and tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship (All times in ET):
- 11:00 am: Kevin Kisner, Carl Yuan
- 11:10 am: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley
- 11:20 am: William McGirt, Richy Werenski
- 11:30 am: Preston Summerhays, Ben Crane
- 11:40 am: David Lipsky, Nate Lashley
- 11:50 am: Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:00 pm: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook
- 12:15 pm: James Hahn, Sung Kang
- 12:25 pm: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:35 pm: Chez Reavie, Ben Taylor
- 12:45 pm: Luke List, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 pm: Tom Johnson, Harry Hall
- 01:05 pm: Beau Hossler, Sam Stevens
- 01:15 pm: Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman
- 01:30 pm: Doug Ghim, Troy Merritt
- 01:40 pm: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira
- 01:50 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore
- 02:00 pm: Dylan Wu, Lucas Herbert
- 02:10 pm: Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun
- 02:20 pm: Scott Stallings, Matthias Schwab
- 02:30 pm: Sangmoon Bae, Carson Young
- 02:45 pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder
- 02:55 pm: Jimmy Walker, D.J. Trahan
- 03:05 pm: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley
- 03:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett
- 03:25 pm: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda
- 03:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower
- 03:45 pm: Max Homa, Chad Ramey
- 04:00 pm: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee
- 04:10 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton
- 04:20 pm: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati
- 04:30 pm: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole
- 04:40 pm: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim
- 04:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis
The 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payout will be updated as the tournament ends on Sunday.