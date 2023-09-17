When will Max Homa's tee off on Sunday at 2023 Fortinet Championship

Although the defending champion Max Homa is seven strokes behind leader Sahith Theegala, he will be one of the golfers to watch on Sunday at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. After the conclusion of the first three rounds, the Burbank-born golfer has a score of -10 and is ranked T11 on the leaderboard.

Homa is paired with Chad Ramey, who is one stroke behind and is on the T14 spot, for the final round at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. The duo is scheduled to tee off at 03:45 p.m. ET.

How did Max Homa perform in the first three rounds of the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

In the opening round of the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa scored a 2 under 70. He struggled initially as he scored a double bogey on the 13th hole and a bogey on the fifth hole. However, he managed to sink five birdies to stay in the game.

On the second day, Homa looked in mesmerizing touch. He shot a bogey-free round of 6 under 66 and his scorecard included six birdies. On Saturday, he shot another 2 under 70, which slipped him to T11 spot on the leaderboard.

Max Homa started off brilliantly scoring five birdies in his first seven holes of the day. However, after scoring consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, his game started to fall apart. In his back nine holes, he carded just one birdie on the 12th hole and followed it with two more bogeys on the 13th and 17th.

What are the tee times for Sunday's play at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The 67th and 68th golfers on the leaderboard, Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan, are the first pair to tee off at Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. They are scheduled to start their play at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the leader Sahith Theegala and tied second-ranked Cam Davis will be the last pair to tee off at the first FedEx Cup fall event at 04:50 p.m. ET.

Below are the pairings and tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship (All times in ET):

11:00 am: Kevin Kisner, Carl Yuan

11:10 am: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

11:20 am: William McGirt, Richy Werenski

11:30 am: Preston Summerhays, Ben Crane

11:40 am: David Lipsky, Nate Lashley

11:50 am: Russell Knox, Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 pm: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook

12:15 pm: James Hahn, Sung Kang

12:25 pm: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen

12:35 pm: Chez Reavie, Ben Taylor

12:45 pm: Luke List, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 pm: Tom Johnson, Harry Hall

01:05 pm: Beau Hossler, Sam Stevens

01:15 pm: Justin Suh, Kevin Streelman

01:30 pm: Doug Ghim, Troy Merritt

01:40 pm: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

01:50 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

02:00 pm: Dylan Wu, Lucas Herbert

02:10 pm: Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun

02:20 pm: Scott Stallings, Matthias Schwab

02:30 pm: Sangmoon Bae, Carson Young

02:45 pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder

02:55 pm: Jimmy Walker, D.J. Trahan

03:05 pm: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

03:15 pm: Brendon Todd, Brice Garnett

03:25 pm: Kelly Kraft, Hank Lebioda

03:35 pm: Davis Thompson, Justin Lower

03:45 pm: Max Homa, Chad Ramey

04:00 pm: Scott Harrington, K.H. Lee

04:10 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

04:20 pm: Callum Tarren, Peter Malnati

04:30 pm: Matt Kuchar, Eric Cole

04:40 pm: Justin Thomas, S.H. Kim

04:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis

The 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payout will be updated as the tournament ends on Sunday.