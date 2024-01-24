When will Max Homa tee off on Wednesday at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Defending champion’s tee times explored

Max Homa is back on the PGA Tour this week with the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The 33-year-old will tee off on Wednesday at 1:40 pm ET. The golfer will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) alongside event favorites Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

It is pertinent to note that Homa is the reigning Farmers Insurance Open champion. The golfer started the 2024 season with a T14 finish at The Sentry. Coming off the back of a moderate performance, the six-time PGA Tour will be looking for a strong outing this weekend.

For the unversed, World No.7 Homa is the third highest-ranked player at the event, following No.5 Schauffele and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay. Unsurprisingly, he is also the third favorite to win this weekend, behind the top-ranked players. According to SportsLine, Homa has 10-1 odds coming into the San Diego weekend, alongside Cantlay.

The PGA Tour star is fourth on the circuit’s power rankings for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Notably, Homa has had strong outings at the Torrey Pines event in the past. He registered T9 and T8 finishes in 2020 and 2021 respectively, before emerging victorious last year. Needless to say, fans can eagerly wait to see how Homa fares in the $9,000,000 purse competition.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the PGA Tour's 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET with Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan and Greyson Sigg on the first tee.

Listed below are the Wednesday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

Hole 1

11:50 AM - Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Roger Sloan, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower, Greyson Sigg

12:01 PM - Matti Schmid, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu, Maverick McNealy, Martin Laird

12:12 PM - Joseph Bramlett, Michael Kim, Carson Young, Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 PM - Stewart Cink, Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

12:34 PM - Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

12:45 PM - Kevin Dougherty, Joe Highsmith, Chandler Phillips, Jimmy Stanger, Taiga Semikawa, Parker Coody

12:56 PM - Tom Whitney, Ryo Hisatsune, Victor Perez, McClure Meissner, Chan Kim

1:07 PM - Zac Blair, Robby Shelton, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole

1:18 PM - Beau Hossler, Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, David Lipsky, Nick Watney

1:29 PM - Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im, Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Kohles

1:40 PM - Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:51 PM - Keegan Bradley, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Alejandro Tosti, Jason Day, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee

2:02 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Cameron Sisk, Chris Gotterup, William Furr

Hole 10

11:50 AM - Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:01 PM - Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith, Tyson Alexander, Scott Gutschewski, Lanto Griffin

12:12 PM - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk, Peter Malnati, Josh Teater

12:23 PM - Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Taylor Moore, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 PM - Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:45 PM - Sami Valimaki, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong, Marcus Byrd, Blaine Hale, David Skinns

12:56 PM - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Raul Pereda, Richard Hoey, Harrison Endycott

1:07 PM - Tyler Duncan, Harry Hall, Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim, Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry

1:18 PM - Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas

1:29 PM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman

1:40 PM - Nick Hardy, Gary Woodland, Vincent Norrman, Nicolas Echavarria, Chad Ramey, J.B. Holmes

1:51 PM - Michael Block, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley, Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

2:02 PM - Pierceson Coody, Ryan McCormick, Alexander Björk, Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

Round 2 tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open will be updated soon.