When will Nelly Korda play next? LPGA star's upcoming schedule explored

Nelly Korda isn't competing at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, this week's LPGA stop. However, she will be back in action soon with the US Women's Open 2025 next week.

Ad

The 80th US Women's Open is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. This will be the second of the five majors of the LPGA season.

Speaking of other upcoming events, the World No. 1 golfer will play a total of four major championships in the next two months. Besides, she has also committed to her first-ever Women’s Scottish Open. In August, she is scheduled to play the FM Championship and the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

Ad

Trending

Korda was last seen competing at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month, where she tied for fifth. This season, she has played six events and posted three top-10 finishes. However, unlike last year when she was on a winning spree, she has failed to win even one title so far.

Here's a look at Korda's performance on the LPGA season so far:

Mizuho Americas Open (04/24): T5, -11 (68-68-68-73)

The Chevron Championship (04/17): T14, -2 (77-68-71-70)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (04/02): T16, -14 (67-68-67-72)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (03/27): T28, +10 (78-73-75)

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (02/06): T22, -14 (67-65-73-69)

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (01/30): T7, -12 (68-68-65-71)

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2, -18 (71-67-67-65)

Ad

How has Nelly Korda performed at the US Women's Open? Record explored

Speaking of her performance at the US Women's Open, Nelly Korda has had a mixed record so far. She has missed three cuts in ten starts and recorded just two top-10 finishes. Last year, she shot 80 and 70 to miss the third cut of her career at the tournament.

Ad

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's past performance at the US Women's Open:

2024 (Lancaster Country Club) - MC, +10 (80-70)

2023 (Pebble Beach Golf Links) - T-64, +13 (76-73-72-80)

2022 (Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club) - T-8, -2 (70-69-70-73)

2021 (The Olympic Club – Lake Course) - MC, +11 (78-75)

2020 (Champions Golf Club) - MC, +4 (73-73)

2019 (Country Club of Charleston) - T-39, +5 (69-71-73-76)

2018 (Shoal Creek) - T-10, E (70-74-71-73)

2017 (Trump National Golf Club – Old Course) - T-44, +6 (70-72-78-74)

2016 (CordeValle) - T-59, +10 (72-76-75-75)

2013 (Sebonack Golf Club): T-64, +22 (73-77-79-81)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More