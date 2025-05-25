When will Nelly Korda play next after missing the 2025 Mayakoba Open?

Nelly Korda missed the 2025 Mayakoba Open, and the golfer will next play at the US Women's Open, which will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29 to June 1st, flaunting a purse of $12 million.

Korda’s last appearance was at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she finished at T5 with a score of 11 under. In the first round, Korda scored 68 with four birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the last nine. Korda scored 68 in the second round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

In the third round, the golfer scored 68 with two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the last nine. In the last round, she fired 73 with three birdies on the front nine and zero birdies on the last nine.

Korda never won the US Open in her career. She won the Chevron Championship and the Women's PGA Championship in 2024 and 2021, respectively. Korda's best finish at the US Open was in 2022 with an T8 finish.

Last year, she missed the cutline at the US Open, and in 2023, she landed at T64. She again missed cutlines at the 2021 and 2020 US Open editions. In 2019, she finished at T39, and in 2018, she landed at T10.

Korda also played the 2017 US Open and finished at T44. She landed at T59 at the 2016 US Open and T64 at the 2013 US Open.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2025 season?

Nelly Korda competed in six tournaments during the 2025 season, finishing second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18 under, T7 at the Founders Cup with 12 under, T22 at the Ford Championship with 14 under, T16 at the JM Eagle LA Championship with 14 under, T14 at the Chevron Championship with 2 under, and T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open with 11 under.

Here's a list of Korda’s performance in the 2025 season so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: Second-placed, 71-67-67-65, 270 (-18)

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T7, 68-68-65-71, 272 (-12)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T22, 67-65-73-69, 274 (-14)

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the El Caballero Country Club: T16, 67-68-67-72, 274 (-14)

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: T14, 77-68-71-70, 286 (-2)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T5, 68-68-68-73, 277 (-11)

