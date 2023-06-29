When will Patrick Mahomes tee off at Capital One's The Match 2023?

Patrick Mahomes is set to play in Capital One's The Match 2023. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 pm EST at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The tee times for each player have yet to be disclosed.

Mahomes has partnered with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce for the eighth edition of Capital One's exhibition event. Together, they will face off against the Golden State Warriors duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

For the first time in the Match's history, professional golfers aren't involved in the event, as this time it will be an NBA and NFL faceoff.

Mahomes is a better golfer than Kelce, with a handicap of 7.7. He has actively participated in various pro-am and other exhibition tournaments. Still, he has yet to reach the level of Curry, who is unarguably the best golfer among the four.

Has Patrick Mahomes played the Match before?

Patrick Mahomes participated in the sixth edition of the Match in 2022. He was teamed up with Josh Allen. The pair competed against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who beat them 1-up.

The Match 2023 format details

The Match 2023 poster (Image via Warner Media Discovery)

The Match 2023 will be a 12-hole event played in a scramble format. In the scramble format, each player on the team tees off, but only the best shot is chosen, and the next shot is played from that point.

Teams play shots alternately, and the one who scores low is declared the winner. In the case of a tie, points are divided in half. The team that wins the most holes by the end of the play wins the event. In Capital One's exhibition event, the team winning the seven holes first will be declared victorious.

Holes 4, 6, 8, and 12 are designated as 'challenge holes'. The four challenge holes are named:

Hole 4: DraftKings Sportsbook Closet to the Hole Challenge

Hole 6: Wagoneer by Jeep Closest to the Hole Challenge

Hole 8: Max Hole-in-One Challenge

Hole 12: Microsoft Bing Closest to the Hole Challenge

If any player makes a hole-in-one on these four holes, $2 million will be donated to charity. An ace on Hole 12 will result in a donation of $5 million to charity.

In the event of no hole-in-one on the designated holes, a donation of $250,000 will be made for hitting the ball within five feet of the hole. If neither of these challenges is completed, a donation of $100,000 will be made in the name of the team that hits the ball closest to the hole from the tee.

TV details of The Match 2023

The eighth edition of the Match will be telecast live on TNT. Simulcasting is available on TruTV and HLN. Fans can also enjoy the Match by streaming it via SlingTV.

The broadcast team will include former NBA star, Charles Buckley. Ernie Johnson will serve as a host. Trevor Immelman will be the analyst, and Kathryn Tappen will be the course reporter. The NFL's Von Miller and the NBA's Draymond Green will be the guest contributors.

Poll : 0 votes