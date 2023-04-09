When will play resume at 2023 Masters? Tee times, TV streams for Sunday explored

Just like on Friday, the play at the 2023 Masters continued to get interrupted due to the rain on Saturday. No one was able to complete their third round at Augusta National.

The third round of the 2023 Masters will resume on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 am ET.

Here are the tee details for the remaining holes of round 3 that will be played on Sunday:

Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III: 14th tee

Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele: 5th tee

Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler: 13th tee

Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama: 4th tee

Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira, Sahith Theegala: 12th tee

Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee, Patrick Reed: 3rd tee

Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk: 11th tee

Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose: 2nd tee

Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore: 10th tee

Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Gary Woodland: Ist tee

Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power: 9th tee

Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young: 1st tee

Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston: 18th tee

Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa: 8th tee

Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel, Scott Stallings: 18th tee

Sam Bennett(a), Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm: 7th tee

Sungjae Im, Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods: 17 tee

TV streams for the 2023 Masters on Sunday explored

Sunday, April 9

Round 3: From 8:30 am until the end of the third round

Round 4: 2 pm-7 pm

TV: CBS

Stream: Masters.Com / Masters app

Radio - CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92

Leaderboard after Day 3 at the 2023 Masters explored

Brooks Koepka during the third day at the 2023 Masters as rain plays spoilsport

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Masters after the conclusion of the third day:

1 Brooks Koepka -13

2 Jon Rahm -9

3 Samuel Bennett -6

T4 Patrick Cantlay -5

T4 Matt Fitzpatrick -5

T4 Viktor Hovland -5

T4 Collin Morikawa -5

8 Jason Day -4

8 Russell Henley -4

8 Phil Mickelson -4

T8 Joaquin Niemann -4

T8 Justin Rose -4

V8 Cameron Young -4

14 Sam Burns -3

T14 Ryan Fox -3

T14 Scottie Scheffler -3

T14 Gary Woodland -3

T18 Shane Lowry -2

T18 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T18 Patrick Reed -2

T18 Xander Schauffele -2

T18 Jordan Spieth -2

23 Keegan Bradley -1

23 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T23 Max Homa -1

T23 Chris Kirk -1

T23 Cameron Smith -1

T28 Harris English E

T28 Tony Finau E

T28 Tommy Fleetwood E

T28 Sungjae Im E

T28 Joo-hyung Kim E

T28 Si Woo Kim E

28 Kyoung-Hoon Lee E

28 Adam Scott E

28 Sepp Straka E

T37 Talor Gooch 1

T37 Taylor Moore 1

T37 Sahith Theegala 1

T40 Abraham Ancer 2

T40 Mito Pereira 2

T40 Seamus Power 2

T40 Scott Stallings 2

T40 Harold Varner III 2

T45 Zach Harris Johnson 3

T45 Billy Horschel 3

T45 Keith Mitchell 3

T45 Thomas Pieters 3

T49 Fred Couples 4

T49 Mackenzie Hughes 4

T51 Dustin Johnson 5

T51 J.T. Poston 5

53 Charl Schwartzel 6

54 Tiger Woods 9

