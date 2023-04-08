When will play resume at The Masters? Tee times, TV streams for Saturday explored

Round 2 of the 2023 Masters was halted on Friday due to severe weather conditions. Several players were unable to finish the second round on Day 2.

The third day will begin at 8 am EST. The remaining holes of round 2 will be played first. Here are the tee time details for the remaining groups of round 2 on Saturday. (all times EST):

11 am - Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Sandy Lyle (18th tee)

11:12 am - Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren (18th tee)

11:24 am - Kevin Kisner, Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen (18th tee)

11:42 am - Harrison Crowe, Min Woo Lee Larry Mize (16th tee)

11:54 am - Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell (15th tee)

12:06 pm - Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala (15th tee)

12:18 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Shane Lowry, Thomas Pieters (14th tee)

12:30 pm - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Seamus Power, Bubba Watson (13th tee)

12:42 pm - Abraham, Ancer Keegan Bradley Chris Kirk (12th tee)

12:54 pm - Viktor, Hovland Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods (11th tee)

1:06 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott (11th tee)

1:18 pm - Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young (10th tee)

1:30 pm - Sungjae, Im Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith (9th tee)

Telecast schedule for 2023 Masters, Day 3

The broadcast of 2023 will be moved to CBS over the weekend. Here's a look at the broadcast details of Masters 2023 on Saturday, Day 3:

Saturday, April 8

Round 3: 3-7 pm

TV: CBS

Stream: Masters.Com / Masters

Radio: CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92

Leaderboard for the 2023 Masters explored

Brooks Koepka tops the leaderboard after two days of golf at the 2023 Masters, followed by Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett, Viktor Hovland, and Collin Morikawa

Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Masters:

1 Brooks Koepka -12

2 Jon Rahm -9

3 Samuel Bennett -8

T4 Collin Morikawa -6

T4 Viktor Hovland -6

T6 Sam Burns -5

T6 Jason Day -5

T6 Jordan Spieth -5

T6 Cameron Young -5

T10 Joaquin Niemann -4

T10 Patrick Reed -4

T10 Justin Rose -4

T10 Russell Henley -4

T10 Shane Lowry -4

T10 Phil Mickelson -4

T10 Adam Scott -4

T10 Gary Woodland -4

T18 Ryan Fox -3

T18 Chris Kirk -3

T18 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -3

T18 Hideki Matsuyama -3

T22 Keegan Bradley -2

T22 Harris English -2

T22 Matt Fitzpatrick -2

T22 Joo-hyung Kim -2

T22 Cameron Smith -2

T22 Sahith Theegala -2

T22 Justin Thomas -2

T29 Abraham Ancer -1

T29 Tony Finau -1

T29 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T29 Sungjae Im -1

T29 Dustin Johnson -1

T29 Xander Schauffele -1

T29 Scottie Scheffler -1

T29 Sepp Straka -1

T29 Harold Varner III -1

T38 Patrick Cantlay E

T38 Fred Couples E

T38 Tyrrell Hatton E

T38 Max Homa E

T38 Mackenzie Hughes E

T38 Mito Pereira E

T44 Talor Gooch 1

T44 Zach Harris Johnson 1

T44 Si Woo Kim 1

T44 Keith Mitchell 1

T44 Taylor Moore 1

T44 Seamus Power 1

T50 J.T. Poston 2

T50 Tiger Woods 2

Poll : 0 votes