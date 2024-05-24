When will Rory McIlroy play next after the PGA Championship? Upcoming schedule explored

Rory McIlroy had a decent outing last week at the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla Golf Club. He carded -12 for the event and finished T12 as Xander Schauffele won his first Major Championship.

After finishing T12, McIlroy did not participate in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. However, he will compete in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club from May 30 to June 2.

After that, he will head to Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament from June 6 to 9 and then to Pinehurst for the third Major Championship of 2024. Rory McIlroy will tee off at Pinehurst from June 13 to 16 for the 2024 U.S. Open and then the Travelers Championship for his final event of June from June 20 to 23.

McIlroy isn't competing much in July as he will only be competing in The Open Championship from July 18 to 21 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

RORY MCILROY SCHEDULE 2024 Date Tournament Where 30-2 June RBC Canadian Open Hamilton Golf & Country Club 6-9 June the Memorial Muirfield Village 13-16 June U.S. Open Pinehurst No.2 20-23 June Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands 18-21 July The Open Championship Royal Troon August TBC TBC September 12-15 Amgen Irish Open Royal County Down September 19-22 BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club

Recap of Rory McIlroy's season so far

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has had a decent start to the season. He has registered two victories and some close finishes on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

McIlroy started his season by competing in the Dubai Invitational and lost the trophy by a whisker due to his errant tee shot on the final hole. However, the Northern Irish golfer made a comeback the very next week and won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

After this victory, McIlroy went out of sync with his game for a while. He struggled to make a top-10 finish until the Valero Texas Open. Rory started to get the feel of his game back as he finished solo third for the event. This finish gave him a much-needed boost as he managed to win back-to-back events and gain some crucial FedEx Cup points.

The 35-year-old golfer has won thrice and finished in the top five twice in 13 starts on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Interestingly, he hasn't missed a cut at any event in 2024 and will be hopeful of continuing this trend.

The 4 time Major Championship winner has won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Zurich Classic New Orleans, and the Wells Fargo Championship in 2024. Hence, as he gears up to compete in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy will be one of the favorites to lift the cup.

Additionally, Rory's overall form is up to the mark, and his recent strong finishes and victories will boost his morale further going into the season. So, fans are hopeful and eager to see him lift a Major Championship trophy as he aims to end his Major Championship drought of 10 years soon.