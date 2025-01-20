When will Rory McIlroy play next in the TGL? Schedule explored

Rory McIlroy's first TGL tournament will be on January 27, and his team, Boston Common Golf, will face Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links at 6:30 pm EST. This will be Boston Common Golf’s first TGL match of 2025 and Jupiter Links’ second TGL match. Woods’ team lost its first match against Los Angeles Golf Club.

Boston Common Golf's next match will be against Los Angeles Golf Club on February 4 at 9 pm EST and it will be broadcast on ESPN. The third Boston Common Golf match will be on February 17 against Bay Golf Club at 7 pm EST. On February 24, McIlroy will have his fourth match against the Atlanta Drive Golf Club at 9 pm EST. Finally on March 3, Boston Common Golf will have their last match against New York Golf Club at 7 pm EST. The TGL semi-finals are from March 17-18 and the TGL finals are from March 24-25.

Apart from the TGL matches, McIlroy will have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on January 30. He'll play at the Genesis Invitational on February 13 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 6. The Irishman will play in the Players Championship on March 13, the Masters Tournament on April 10, the Truist Championship on May 8, and the PGA Championship on May 15. The Irishman will appear at the Memorial Tournament on May 29 and the RBC Canadian Open on June 5.

His schedule also includes the US Open on June 12, the Scottish Open on July 10, and the Open Championship on July 17. His August and September event commitments include the BMW Championship on August 14, the Tour Championship on August 21, the Irish Open on September 4, the BMW PGA Championship on September 11 and the Ryder Cup on September 26. McIlroy will also play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on October 2, the Abu Dhabi Championship on November 6 and the DP World Tour Championship on November 13.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2024 season?

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour in 2024 and also triumphed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. He had a total of 12 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in 2024. Here's the entire list of his 2024 performances:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T66, 71-74-69, 214 (-2)

The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club: T24, 74-66-69-70, 279 (-5)

Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T21, 67-67-72-68, 274 (-10)

Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T21, 73-70-68-76, 287 (-1)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): T19, 65-73-69-72, 279 (-9)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio: T3, 69-70-72-66, 277 (-11)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T22, 71-77-71-73, 292 (+4)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T33, 67-68-68-74, 277 (-7)

Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Winner, 67-68-67-65, 267 (-17)

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: T12, 66-71-68-67, 272 (-12)

RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club: T4, 66-72-65-64, 267 (-13)

the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T15, 70-71-73-76, 290 (+2)

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: T2, 65-72-69-69, 275 (-5)

Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: T4, 65-66-67-68, 266 (-14)

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: Missed cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T68 68-73-74-74, 289 (+9)

BMW Championship at the Castle Pines Golf Club: T11, 70-71-70-71, 282 (-6)

TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club: T9, 69-69-68-66, 272 (-16)

2024 DP World Tournaments

Dubai Invitational: T2, 62-70-67-67, 266 (-18)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 1, 71-70-63-70, 274 (-14)

Amgen Irish Open: 2, 68-70-69-69, 276 (-8)

BMW PGA Championship: T2-y, 67-68-66-67, 268 (-20)

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T25, 69-69-68-68, 274 (-14)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the Yas Links: T3, 67-67-69-64, 267 (-21)

DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course): Winner, 67-69-68-69, 273 (-15)

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T5, 68-69-66-66, 269 (-15)

