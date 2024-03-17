Rory McIlroy is grouped with C.T. Pan for the final round of the Players Championship 2024. The duo will tee off on Sunday, March 17, from the first tee at 12:25 pm ET.

Following a little slump on Friday, McIlroy did well to shoot 3-under 69 to aggregate at 9-under after 54 holes. He was bogey-free for the first 13 holes, which comprised three birdies. However, he ended up with a double bogey on the par-4, 16th, after missing an easy 7-foot putt. Nevertheless, the Northern Irishman recovered well with three straight birdies on the final three holes.

Xander Schauffele fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday, March 16, to aggregate at 17-under after 54 holes. He displaced Wyndham Clark, who carded 2-under 70 in the third round of the Players Championship. Brian Harman fired 8-under 64 to aggregate at 15-under.

Maverick McNealy and Matt Fitzpatrick were 4 strokes back at the Players Championship after shooting 4-under 68. Sahith Theegala (67) and Scottie Scheffler (68) were tied for sixth at 12-under.

Tee time details for the final round of the Players Championship explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Players Championship (All times in ET)

7:35 am – Seamus Power

7:40 am – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

7:49 am – Gary Woodland, Max Homa

7:58 am – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

8:07 am – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

8:16 am – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

8:25 am – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

8:35 am – Mark Hubbard, Harris English

8:45 am – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

8:55 am – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

9:05 am – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

9:20 am – Martin Laird, Zac Blair

9:30 am – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

9:40 am – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 am – Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes

10:00 am – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

10:10 am – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

10:20 am – Alex Noren, Chan Kim

10:30 am – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 am – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

10:50 am – Jason Day, Nick Taylor

11:05 am – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

11:15 am – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

11:25 am – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

11:35 am – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 am – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

11:55 am – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

12:05 pm – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

12:15 pm – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

12:25 pm – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

12:35 pm – Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 pm – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

1:00 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 pm – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1:20 pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

1:30 pm – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1:40 pm – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark