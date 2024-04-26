When will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee off on Friday at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Leaders’ tee times explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans ended with a four-way tie for the lead. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry opened the TPC Louisiana contest with an 11-under 61 in Thursday’s Four-ball format. They shared the top position with the pairings of Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky.

McIlroy and Lowry are headed into Friday’s Foursomes (alternate shot) format with the lead. The duo will tee off in Round 2 of the Zurich Classic on Friday, April 26, at 9:53 am ET.

They will join the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama on the 10th tee. The event favorites will follow the groups of Austin Eckroat-Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell-Joel Dahmen.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Thursday marked McIlroy’s debut at the Zurich Classic. However, the World No. 2 golfer wasted no time and got straight to business with his partner Lowry. The duo started the campaign with four consecutive birdies and followed it up with two more on No. 7 and No. 8. The Irishmen further carded 6-under 30.

More importantly, McIlroy seemed to have fun at his maiden Zurich Classic outing alongside Lowry.

Speaking about his Zurich Classic of New Orleans experience, Rory McIlroy said on Thursday, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“You know that you sort of need to get off to a good start, and thankfully we did… It's nice to come here, team up with a really good friend, and if we play a good round tomorrow, it'll be awesome to be in contention for the weekend and try to get a win on the PGA Tour with a friend beside me.”

Expand Tweet

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Friday tee times

Day 2 of the 2024 Zurich Classic will begin at 9:20 am ET with the pairings of Troy Merritt-Robert Streb and Roger Sloan-Josh Teater on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for round 2 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (All times ET):

1st tee

9:20 am - Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater

9:31 am - Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky

9:42 am - Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti

9:53 am - Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen

10:04 am - Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran

10:15 am - Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim

10:26 am - Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young

10:37 am - Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower

10:48 am - Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe

10:59 am - Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney

1:35 pm - Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak

1:46 pm - Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu

1:57 pm - Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre

2:08 pm - Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

2:19 pm - Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka

2:30 pm - Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy

2:41 pm - Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith

2:52 pm - Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith

3:03 pm - Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott

3:14 pm - Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter

10th tee

9:20 am - Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid

9:31 am - Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler

9:42 am - Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen

9:53 am - Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry

10:04 am - Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

10:15 am - Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard

10:26 am - Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker

10:37 am - Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair / Ben Taylor

10:48 am - Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg

10:59 am - Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty

1:35 pm - Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft

1:46 pm - Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon

1:57 pm - Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim

2:08 pm - Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard

2:19 pm - J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith

2:30 pm - Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue

2:41 pm - Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

2:52 pm - Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn

3:03 pm - Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey

3:14 pm - Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr.

Round 3 tee times for PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic will be updated after Friday’s play.