When will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Zurich Classic? Day 1 tee time explored

Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player on the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field. The World No. 2 golfer has teamed up with compatriot Shane Lowry for the competition, making one of the top pairings on the roster. Notably, McIlroy will mark his debut in the PGA Tour’s team tournament.

The pairing of McIlroy and Lowry is set to tee off at the 2024 Zurich Classic on Thursday, April 25 at 1:44 pm ET. The duo will join the pairing of Collin Morikawa-Kurt Kitayama on the first tee at TPC Louisiana. They will follow the groups of Austin Eckroat-Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell-Joel Dahmen.

This will be the first time McIlroy and Lowry pair up for an event outside the Ryder Cup. The European stars, who’ve helped their side to victory in the international event in the past, will take on 79 two-man teams over the next four days. The golfers will compete for the winner’s share of the Zurich Classic’s $8.9 million purse.

Notably, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are among the favorites to win the 2024 Zurich Classic. According to SportsLine, the duo comes enters the team competition with 8-1 odds. Only the pairing of Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele beat them on the list, with 5-1 odds.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Irishmen finish on the Zurich Classic leaderboard.

2024 Zurich Classic Thursday tee times

Listed below are the complete tee times for Day 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (All times in ET):

1st tee

8:00 am - Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft

8:13 am - Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon

8:26 am - Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim

8:39 am - Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard

8:52 am - J.J Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith

9:05 am - Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue

9:18 am - Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

9:31 am - Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn

9:44 am - Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey

9:57 am - Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr.

1:05 pm - Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid

1:18 pm - Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler

1:31 pm - Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry

1:57 pm - Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

2:10 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard

2:23 pm - Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker

2:36 pm - Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair / Ben Taylor

2:49 pm - Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg

3:02 pm - Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty

10th tee

8:00 am - Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak

8:13 am - Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu

8:26 am - Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre

8:39 am - Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

8:52 am - Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka

9:05 am - Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy

9:18 am - Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith

9:31 am - Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith

9:44 am - Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott

9:57 am - Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter

1:05 pm - Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater

1:18 pm - Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky

1:31 pm - Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti

1:44 pm - Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen

1:57 pm - Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran

2:10 pm - Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim

2:23 pm - Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young

2:36 pm - Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower

2:49 pm - Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe

3:02 pm - Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Zurich Classic will be updated as the event progresses.