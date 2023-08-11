When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Defending champion Rory McIlroy had a decent start to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He tied for fifteenth rank on the leaderboard with eighteen other golfers after the opening round and is four strokes behind the leader Jordan Spieth.

Mcllroy is part of the marquee group for Friday's play at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He is paired alongside Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler and will tee off at 12:51 p.m. ET.

McIlroy and Scheffler are both tied for the T15 position. Rahm, on the other hand, had an abysmal outing and currently hangs on the T65 position on the leaderboard of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Rory McIlroy's scorecard included a magnificent eagle on the 16th hole, four birdies, and three bogeys. He finished his opening round with a score of 3 under 67.

There are two featured groups for Friday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The first group includes table topper Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, and Justin Rose, who will tee off at 11:51 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the second group consists of Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, and Rickie Fowler and will tee off at 12:39 p.m. ET.

What are the tee times for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championships second round?

Below are the pairings and their respective tee time for the first post-season playoff event at TPC Southwind, Memphis (All times in ET):

Tee No. 1

11:15 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

11:27 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

11:39 a.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

11:51 a.m. - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:03 p.m. - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

12:15 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

12:27 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

12:39 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:51 p.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

01:03 p.m. - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

01:15 p.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

01:27 p.m. - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

Tee No. 10

11:15 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:27 a.m. - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:39 a.m. - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:51 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:03 p.m. - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:15 p.m. - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:27 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:39 p.m. - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:51 p.m. - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

01:03 p.m. - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

01:15 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

01:27 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

More updates on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be out soon.