When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? World No.2 golfer’s tee time explored

Rory McIlroy finished Day 1 in the bottom half of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard. The Northern Irishman failed to break 70 and closed with a 73. The 34-year-old golfer sat T49 after the opening round, sharing the position with the likes of Tom Kim, Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Cam Young and Adam Scott.

McIlroy will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Friday, March 8 at 10:10 am ET. Collin Morikawa will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. Interestingly, event leader Shane Lowry will tee off behind McIlroy at 10:20 am.

Expand Tweet

McIlroy didn’t have the best of starts to his 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational outing. It is pertinent to note that the 4x Major champion is the second highest-ranked player at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando field this weekend. He came into the event with +900 odds, only second to World No.1 Scottie Scheffler who had +650 odds.

Coming off the back of a T24 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T18 finish at the Cognizant Classic, McIlroy will be eyeing a strong Friday outing. It’ll be interesting to see if the European superstar manages to bounce back on the 69-player field, where several including defending champion Kurt Kitayama are struggling.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 2 tee times

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 2 will begin at 7:45 am ET. The pairing of David Ford and Webb Simpson will take the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson

7:55 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

8:05 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

8:15 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole

8:25 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

8:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

8:55 am - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

9:05 am - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:20 am - Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:30 am - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

9:40 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

9:50 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

10:00 am - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 am - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

10:20 am - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

10:30 am - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

10:40 am - Nick Dunlap

10:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

11:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower

11:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

11:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

11:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

11:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

11:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

12:15 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

12:30 pm - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

12:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

1:00 pm - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:10 pm - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

1:30 pm - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

1:40 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated after Friday’s play.