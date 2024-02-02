When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Round 2 tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy played the first round at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday and finished T39. The golfer led the round at 6-under through 10 holes, before signing for a 1-under 71. He played his last four holes in 5-over to share the final position with the likes of Tom Kim, Chris Kirk and Cam Young, among others.
McIlroy will resume play at Pebble Beach’s Spyglass Hill course on Friday, February 2. The World No.2 will take his first tee at 12:45 pm. Ludvig Aberg, who sat T8 on the leaderboard after round 1, will join the ace golfer.
It is important to note the Northern Irishman had an eventful opening to his 2024 PGA Tour season. McIlroy, who had a decent round, received a two-stroke penalty for an improper drop on the par-5 seventh hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The golfer accepted the penalty before signing his card.
Notably, the four-time major champion came into the PGA Tour weekend at Pebble Beach as a favorite. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to bounce back from the current position and register a win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 tee times
Day 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:45 am ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Mackenzie Hughes at the Pebble Beach course. The first tee at the Spyglass course will be taken by Erik van Rooyen and S.H. Kim at 11:45 am.
Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Pebble Beach
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:57 am - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 12:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 12:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 12:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An
- 12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:57 pm - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 1:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- 11:57 am - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- 12:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- 12:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- 12:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
- 12:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- 12:57 pm - Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 1:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 1:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
Spyglass Hill
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
- 11:57 am - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 12:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
- 12:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
- 12:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
- 12:45 pm - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:57 pm - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
- 1:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
- 1:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
- 1:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- 11:57 am - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 12:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- 12:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- 12:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
- 12:45 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- 12:57 pm - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- 1:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- 1:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 1:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List
Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s play.