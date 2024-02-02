When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Round 2 tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy played the first round at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday and finished T39. The golfer led the round at 6-under through 10 holes, before signing for a 1-under 71. He played his last four holes in 5-over to share the final position with the likes of Tom Kim, Chris Kirk and Cam Young, among others.

McIlroy will resume play at Pebble Beach’s Spyglass Hill course on Friday, February 2. The World No.2 will take his first tee at 12:45 pm. Ludvig Aberg, who sat T8 on the leaderboard after round 1, will join the ace golfer.

It is important to note the Northern Irishman had an eventful opening to his 2024 PGA Tour season. McIlroy, who had a decent round, received a two-stroke penalty for an improper drop on the par-5 seventh hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The golfer accepted the penalty before signing his card.

Notably, the four-time major champion came into the PGA Tour weekend at Pebble Beach as a favorite. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to bounce back from the current position and register a win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 tee times

Day 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:45 am ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Mackenzie Hughes at the Pebble Beach course. The first tee at the Spyglass course will be taken by Erik van Rooyen and S.H. Kim at 11:45 am.

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Pebble Beach

1st tee

11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

11:57 am - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

12:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:57 pm - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

1:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

1:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

1:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

10th tee

11:45 am - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

11:57 am - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

12:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

12:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

12:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

12:57 pm - Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

1:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:45 am - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

11:57 am - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

12:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

12:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

12:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

12:57 pm - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

1:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

1:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

1:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

10th tee

11:45 am - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

11:57 am - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

12:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

12:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

12:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

12:45 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

12:57 pm - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

1:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

1:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s play.