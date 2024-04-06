When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy ended day 2 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open at solo-fifth. The Northern Irishman carded a 70 on Friday. The 34-year-old golfer shot three birdies and a bogey to move to five under par and managed to finish six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia.

Notably, Russell Henley (69), Denny McCarthy (70), and Brendon Todd (72) tied for second and sat above McIlroy. However, the four-time major winner stated that he was “pleased” with his second-round performance in San Antonio.

McIlroy will resume his Texas Open outing on Saturday at 12:25 pm. The ace golfer will take his first tee of round 3 alongside Denny McCarthy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Expand Tweet

Commenting on his game after Texas Open round 2, Rory McIlroy was quoted as saying by PGA Tour:

"I've only made one bogey over two days, which I'm really pleased with. Would have been nice to make a few more birdies, but pretty happy with the last two days."

The Valero Texas Open underwent the 36-hole cut on Friday, which slashed the field down to 82. Notably, McIlroy now has 81 competitors to best to register a big result on Sunday.

Having struggled most of the season’s start, it’ll be interesting to see if the Irishman wins the $9,200,000 prize event.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 3 tee times

Day 3 of the Valero Texas Open will tee off at 10:25 am ET on Saturday with Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, and Justin Lower on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

10:25 am - Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

10:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman

10:45 am - Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama

10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

11:05 am - Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody

11:15 am - Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez

11:25 am - Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat

11:35 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

11:45 am - Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird

11:55 am - Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore

12:05 pm - Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy

12:15 pm - Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest

12:25 pm - Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley

10th tee

10:25 am - Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson

10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley

10:45 am - Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater

10:55 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim

11:05 am - Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak

11:15 am - Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander

11:25 am - Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin

11:35 am - Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren

11:45 am - Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

11:55 am - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard

12:05 pm - Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker

12:15 pm - J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky

12:25 pm - Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler

12:35 pm - Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 3 play.