When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy ended day 2 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open at solo-fifth. The Northern Irishman carded a 70 on Friday. The 34-year-old golfer shot three birdies and a bogey to move to five under par and managed to finish six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia.
Notably, Russell Henley (69), Denny McCarthy (70), and Brendon Todd (72) tied for second and sat above McIlroy. However, the four-time major winner stated that he was “pleased” with his second-round performance in San Antonio.
McIlroy will resume his Texas Open outing on Saturday at 12:25 pm. The ace golfer will take his first tee of round 3 alongside Denny McCarthy and Tommy Fleetwood.
Commenting on his game after Texas Open round 2, Rory McIlroy was quoted as saying by PGA Tour:
"I've only made one bogey over two days, which I'm really pleased with. Would have been nice to make a few more birdies, but pretty happy with the last two days."
The Valero Texas Open underwent the 36-hole cut on Friday, which slashed the field down to 82. Notably, McIlroy now has 81 competitors to best to register a big result on Sunday.
Having struggled most of the season’s start, it’ll be interesting to see if the Irishman wins the $9,200,000 prize event.
2024 Valero Texas Open round 3 tee times
Day 3 of the Valero Texas Open will tee off at 10:25 am ET on Saturday with Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, and Justin Lower on the first tee.
Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):
1st tee
- 10:25 am - Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
- 10:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman
- 10:45 am - Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
- 11:05 am - Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody
- 11:15 am - Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez
- 11:25 am - Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat
- 11:35 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 11:45 am - Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird
- 11:55 am - Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore
- 12:05 pm - Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy
- 12:15 pm - Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest
- 12:25 pm - Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley
10th tee
- 10:25 am - Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
- 10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley
- 10:45 am - Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
- 10:55 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim
- 11:05 am - Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak
- 11:15 am - Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander
- 11:25 am - Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin
- 11:35 am - Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
- 11:45 am - Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick
- 11:55 am - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard
- 12:05 pm - Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker
- 12:15 pm - J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler
- 12:35 pm - Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer
Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 3 play.