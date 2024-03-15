When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at The Players Championship 2024? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Day 1 of The Players Championship 2024 ended with Rory McIlroy in the lead. The World No.2 golfer carded a seven-under 65, recording 10 birdies at TPC Sawgrass. He shared the lead with Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark as Thursday’s play was wrapped up due to darkness at 7:32 pm ET. The suspended round 1 will continue at 8:50 am on Friday.

McIlroy will resume his The Players Championship outing on Friday at 1:40 pm ET. Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth will join him on the 10th tee. The Northern Irishman will follow the grouping of Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood. Having started strong at the event, the 34-year-old will be eyeing to maintain his form in round 2 and stay in the top spot.

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player on The Players Championship 2024 field and is also the second favorite. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer came into the Florida weekend with +1200 odds, behind Scheffler with +500. However, the 4x Major winner has enjoyed a clear start in the $25,000,000 competition compared to Scheffler.

The Players Championship 2024 round 2 tee times

The Players Championship 2024 round 2 will begin at 7:40 am ET. The pairing Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers and Matti Schmid will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

1st tee

7:40 am - Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 am - Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 am - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 am - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 am - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 am - Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 am - Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 am - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 am - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 am - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 am - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 pm - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 pm - Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 pm - Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 pm - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 pm - Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 pm - Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

2:13 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 pm - Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

10th tee

7:40 am - Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 am - Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 am - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 am - Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 am - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 am - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 am - Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 am - Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 am - Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 am - Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 pm - Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 pm - Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 pm - Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 pm - Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 pm - Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 pm - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Friday’s play.