When will Rory McIlroy tee off round 1 at The Players Championship 2024? World No.2 golfer’s tee time explored

Rory McIlroy will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 8:24 AM. The Northern Irishman will join top picks Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth on the 10th tee at TPC Sawgrass, Florida. The World No. 2 golfer will follow the grouping of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns.

McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player on The Players Championship 2024 field after Scottie Scheffler. Unsurprisingly, he is also the second-favorite to win the event, often referred to as the 'fifth Major.' The four-time Major champion comes into the Florida weekend with +1200 odds, according to SportsLine. Meanwhile, Scheffler comes in with +500 odds.

McIlroy will be one of 46 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the field this weekend. The ace golfer will face tough competition from Xander Schauffele (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1), among others.

Coming off the back of a T21 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the 34-year-old will be going for a strong finish on Sunday. With big competition on the field, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfer does in The Players Championship 2024.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 tee times

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 will begin at 7:40 am ET. The pairing of Zac Blair, Ryan Moore and Chesson Hadley will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

Hole 1

Tee times for the second round of the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Thursday’s play.