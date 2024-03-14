When will Rory McIlroy tee off round 1 at The Players Championship 2024? World No.2 golfer’s tee time explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Rory McIlroy will tee off Round 1 of The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday at 8:24 AM. The Northern Irishman will join top picks Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth on the 10th tee at TPC Sawgrass, Florida. The World No. 2 golfer will follow the grouping of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns.

McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player on The Players Championship 2024 field after Scottie Scheffler. Unsurprisingly, he is also the second-favorite to win the event, often referred to as the 'fifth Major.' The four-time Major champion comes into the Florida weekend with +1200 odds, according to SportsLine. Meanwhile, Scheffler comes in with +500 odds.

McIlroy will be one of 46 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the field this weekend. The ace golfer will face tough competition from Xander Schauffele (20-1), Justin Thomas (20-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1), among others.

Coming off the back of a T21 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the 34-year-old will be going for a strong finish on Sunday. With big competition on the field, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfer does in The Players Championship 2024.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 tee times

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 will begin at 7:40 am ET. The pairing of Zac Blair, Ryan Moore and Chesson Hadley will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

Hole 1

  • 7:40 AM - Zac Blair, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley
  • 7:51 AM - Carson Young, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor
  • 8:02 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Detry, Alex Noren
  • 8:13 AM - Lee Hodges, Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge
  • 8:24 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
  • 8:35 AM - Chez Reavie, Sepp Straka, Vincent Norrman
  • 8:46 AM - Russell Henley, Steve Stricker, Brice Garnett
  • 8:57 AM - Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings
  • 9:08 AM - Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im
  • 9:19 AM - Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, K.H. Lee
  • 9:30 AM - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
  • 9:41 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Silverman, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12:45 PM - Kevin Yu, Hayden Buckley, Doug Ghim
  • 12:56 PM - Alex Smalley, Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler
  • 1:07 PM - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1:18 PM - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp
  • 1:29 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
  • 1:40 PM - Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:51 PM - Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa
  • 2:02 PM - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry
  • 2:13 PM - Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat
  • 2:24 PM - Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim
  • 2:35 PM - Ben Martin, Harry Hall, Eric Cole
  • 2:46 PM - Charley Hoffman, Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

Hole 10

  • 7:40 AM - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
  • 7:51 AM - Carl Yuan, Aaron Rai, Michael Kim
  • 8:02 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen
  • 8:13 AM - Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar
  • 8:24 AM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
  • 8:35 AM - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
  • 8:46 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
  • 8:57 AM - Justin Rose, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim
  • 9:08 AM - Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen
  • 9:19 AM - Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox, C.T. Pan
  • 9:30 AM - Martin Laird, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
  • 9:41 AM - Ben Kohles, Robby Shelton, Nate Lashley
  • 12:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers
  • 12:56 PM - Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matthew NeSmith
  • 1:07 PM - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
  • 1:18 PM - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
  • 1:29 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Nick Hardy
  • 1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
  • 1:51 PM - Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun, Davis Riley
  • 2:02 PM - Cameron Young, Luke List, Gary Woodland
  • 2:13 PM - Andrew Putnam, Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk
  • 2:24 PM - Ben Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Davis Thompson
  • 2:35 PM - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
  • 2:46 PM - Chan Kim, Jimmy Stanger, David Skinns

Tee times for the second round of the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Thursday’s play.

