When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? World No.2 golfer’s tee time explored

Rory McIlroy continued his struggles at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.

The Northern Irishman carded in a 2 under 70 and ended Day 2 at T33. The World No.2 golfer shared the position with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover, Chris Kirk, Eric Cole and Justin Lower.

McIlroy will resume his Arnold Palmer Invitational outing on Saturday, Mar. 9, at 10:50 am ET. Spieth will join him on the first tee. The ace golfer will follow the pairing of Justin Lower and Tom Hoge.

Having started the event as one of the top favorites, the 34-year-old will be eyeing a strong round 3 to get back in the top half of the leaderboard at Bay Hill. For the unversed, McIlroy shot 73 in the opening round of the competition.

Interestingly, the golfer stayed back on the course instead of heading home as dusk fell on Thursday. The former PGA Tour board member was seen practicing with Brad Faxon, an eight-time Tour winner and occasional putting instructor.

The extra classes seemed to work well, as McIlroy bettered his position on Friday. However, the Irishman will be looking to get more out of the last two rounds.

Coming off a T10 finish at the Cognizant Classic, the 4x Major winner will want nothing less than a podium finish this weekend.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times

Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational begins at 8:45 am ET with Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

8:45 am - Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 am - Luke List, Tom Kim

9:05 am - Jake Knapp, Ludvig Aberg

9:15 am - Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers

9:25 am - Nick Dunlap, Mackenzie Hughes

9:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power

9:45 am - J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am - Erik van Rooyen, Si Woo Kim

10:10 am - Jason Day, Grayson Murray

10:20 am - Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin

10:30 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk

10:40 am - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge

10:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

11:10 am - Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee

11:45 am - Cam Davis, Harris English

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat

12:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Brendon Todd

12:15 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland

12:35 pm - Max Homa, Nick Taylor

12:45 pm - Byeong Hun An, Sahith Theegala

1:00 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Justin Thomas

1:10 pm - Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler

1:30 pm - Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:40 pm - Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama

The PGA Tour 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational’s final round tee times for will be updated after round 3.