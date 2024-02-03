When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Round 3 tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy has had a forgettable first half at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irishman shot 74 at Pebble Beach on Friday and currently sits T64, at 145 and 12 shots behind. The 34-year-old is in a six-way tie for the position, sharing it with the likes of Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk and Cam Young.

McIlroy will resume play at Pebble Beach on Saturday, February 3. The World No.2 will take his first tee of round 3 at 12:29 pm. Schenk and Schauffele will join him. Having come into the event on the back of his Dubai Desert Classic win, it’ll be interesting to see if the four-time major champion manages to turn the outing around.

Notably, the former PGA Tour board member came in as the outright event favorite. According to SportsLine, McIlroy had 17-2 odds for the weekend. However, he seems to have fallen off the charts after 36 holes. The ace golfer, who made headlines recently with comments backing LIV golfers, will be eyeing a strong round on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am hasn’t been a full disappointment for the Irishman. For the unversed, McIlroy did manage to win the pro-am at 18-under par, with his pro-am partner Jeff Rhodes, a managing partner at TGL Capital. Notably, Rhodes has a 9-handicap index.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s round 3 will tee off at 11:12 am ET at the Pebble Beach course. The grouping of Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka will take the first tee, while the pairing of Keith Mitchell, Jason Day and Taylor Montgomery follows them at 11:23 am.

Notably, event leaders Scheffler, Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg will take the late tee at 1:35 pm.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

1st tee

11:12 am - Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka

11:23 am - Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery

11:34 am - S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners

11:45 am - Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List

11:56 am - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole

12:07 pm - Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:18 pm - Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

12:29 pm - Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

12:40 pm - Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston

12:51 pm - Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns

1:02 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:13 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler

1:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo

1:35 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

11:12 am - Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth

11:23 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

11:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley

11:45 am - Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An

11:56 am - Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa

12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd

12:18 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

12:29 pm - Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

12:40 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:51 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun

1:02 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm - Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

1:24 pm - Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley

The PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round tee times will be updated after Friday’s round 3.