When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday at 1:20 pm ET. The Northern Irishman will join 2x Major winner Collin Morikawa at the first tee of the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida. The World No. 2 golfer will follow the grouping of Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.
McIlroy is the second highest-ranked player on the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. The 4x Major winner is also the second favorite to win. According to SportsLine, the 34-year-old comes into the event with +900 odds, only second to Scottie Scheffler. The World No.1 golfer comes in as favorite with +650 odds. McIlroy is followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Patrick Cantlay (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2000) on the odds list.
It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy hasn’t had the best of starts to his 2024 PGA Tour season. The golfer started 2024 with a win at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January. However, he struggled to replicate the form on the American circuit.
So far, the former PGA board member has finished T66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T24 at the Genesis Invitational, and T18 at the Cognizant Classic. McIlroy will be eyeing a strong outing this week. Having finished T2 in the competition last year, as Kurt Kitayama lifted the trophy, the Irishman will be looking to better the result this year.
It’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer fares on the 69-player field, which features 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 1 tee times
Day 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin at 7:45 am ET, with Nick Dunlap on the first tee.
Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):
1st tee
- 7:45 am - Nick Dunlap
- 7:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower
- 8:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee
- 8:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk
- 8:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
- 8:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
- 8:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge
- 9:05 am - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:20 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
- 9:30 am - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam
- 9:40 am - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges
- 9:50 am - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston
- 10:00 am - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
- 10:10 am - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:20 am - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
- 10:30 am - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10:55 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson
- 11:05 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:15 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
- 11:25 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole
- 11:35 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy
- 11:45 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
- 12:05 pm - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im
- 12:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
- 12:30 pm - Adam Svensson, Harris English
- 12:40 pm - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:50 pm - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
- 1:00 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 1:10 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
- 1:20 pm - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
- 1:30 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry
- 1:40 pm - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott
Round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated soon.