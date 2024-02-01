When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Golfer’s round 1 tee time explored

Rory McIlroy is set to start his 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend. The World No.2 golfer will tee off at Pebble Beach’s Spyglass Hill course on Thursday, February 1. McIlroy will take his first tee at 11:45 am ET alongside 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg.

Unsurprisingly, McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend. The PGA Tour star comes into the California event with 17-2 odds, according to SportsLine. For the unversed, the 34-year-old has had a strong start to the calendar year with a T2 finish at the Dubai Invitational and a win at the Dubai Desert Classic earlier in January.

Expand Tweet

McIlroy will go up against 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. With a stacked field in competition, seeing how the four-time major winner fares at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be interesting.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:45 am ET with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley at the Pebble Beach course. Andrew Putnam and Grayson Murray will occupy the first tee at the Spyglass course at the time.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Pebble Beach

1st tee

11:45 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

11:57 am - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

12:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

12:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

12:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List

12:45 pm - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

12:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

1:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

1:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

1:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

10th tee

11:45 am - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

11:57 am - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

12:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

12:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

12:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

12:45 pm - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

12:57 pm - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

1:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

1:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

1:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:45 am - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

11:57 am - Sam Burns, Cameron Young

12:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

12:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

12:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

12:45 pm - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

12:57 pm - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

1:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

1:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

1:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

10th tee

11:45 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

11:57 am - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

12:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

12:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:45 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

1:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

1:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Thursday’s round.