When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Golfer’s round 1 tee time explored

Rory McIlroy is set to start his 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend. The World No.2 golfer will tee off at Pebble Beach’s Spyglass Hill course on Thursday, February 1. McIlroy will take his first tee at 11:45 am ET alongside 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg.
Unsurprisingly, McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend. The PGA Tour star comes into the California event with 17-2 odds, according to SportsLine. For the unversed, the 34-year-old has had a strong start to the calendar year with a T2 finish at the Dubai Invitational and a win at the Dubai Desert Classic earlier in January.
McIlroy will go up against 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. With a stacked field in competition, seeing how the four-time major winner fares at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be interesting.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times
Day 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 11:45 am ET with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley at the Pebble Beach course. Andrew Putnam and Grayson Murray will occupy the first tee at the Spyglass course at the time.
Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Pebble Beach
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- 11:57 am - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- 12:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- 12:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 12:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List
- 12:45 pm - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- 12:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 1:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- 1:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- 1:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:57 am - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
- 12:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
- 12:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
- 12:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
- 12:45 pm - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
- 12:57 pm - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 1:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
- 1:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
- 1:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
Spyglass Hill
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- 11:57 am - Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 12:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 12:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 12:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:45 pm - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- 12:57 pm - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- 1:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- 1:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- 1:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:57 am - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 12:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
- 12:45 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:57 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 1:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 1:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 1:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An
Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Thursday’s round.