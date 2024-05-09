When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Event favorite's tee time explored

Rory McIlroy is set to tee off at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, May 9. The World No. 2 golfer will begin his outing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte at 12:39 pm ET.

The Northern Irishman will join Tom Kim and Max Homa on the first tee. The trio will follow the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala and Viktor Hovland teeing off at 12:28 pm ET. The pairing of Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners and Adam Svensson will follow the ace golfer's group at 12:50 pm ET.

Rory McIlroy comes into the Wells Fargo Championship outing as a favorite. The 35-year-old golfer tops the Charlotte event’s odds lists with 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine. He is followed by last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele with 9-1 odds and defending champion Wyndham Clark with 14-1 odds.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy arrived at the signature event on the back of a victory. The ace golfer registered his 25th PGA Tour win at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans two weeks ago. He lifted the trophy with Shane Lowry. The golfer looks in form to take his 26th victory at the $20,000,000 prized event.

For the unversed, McIlroy is the only player who has won the Wells Fargo Championship three times. The Northern Irishman won the event in 2010, 2015 and 2021. He has also registered five top-10 finishes in the competition.

Being the top-ranked player on the event’s stacked 68-player field, the PGA Tour star will be eyeing a fourth win this weekend.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Day 1 of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 11:00 am ET with Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Gary Woodland on the first tee.

1st tee

11:00 am - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:11 am - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

11:22 am - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

11:33 am - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

11:44 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

12:06 pm - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

12:17 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

12:28 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

12:39 pm - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

12:50 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:01 pm - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

10th tee

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

11:11 am - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 am - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11:33 am - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:44 am - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

11:55 am - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12:06 pm - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

12:17 pm - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

12:28 pm - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

12:39 pm - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

