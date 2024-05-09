When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Event favorite's tee time explored

Rory McIlroy is set to tee off at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, May 9. The World No. 2 golfer will begin his outing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte at 12:39 pm ET.
The Northern Irishman will join Tom Kim and Max Homa on the first tee. The trio will follow the grouping of Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala and Viktor Hovland teeing off at 12:28 pm ET. The pairing of Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners and Adam Svensson will follow the ace golfer's group at 12:50 pm ET.
Rory McIlroy comes into the Wells Fargo Championship outing as a favorite. The 35-year-old golfer tops the Charlotte event’s odds lists with 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine. He is followed by last year’s runner-up Xander Schauffele with 9-1 odds and defending champion Wyndham Clark with 14-1 odds.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy arrived at the signature event on the back of a victory. The ace golfer registered his 25th PGA Tour win at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans two weeks ago. He lifted the trophy with Shane Lowry. The golfer looks in form to take his 26th victory at the $20,000,000 prized event.
For the unversed, McIlroy is the only player who has won the Wells Fargo Championship three times. The Northern Irishman won the event in 2010, 2015 and 2021. He has also registered five top-10 finishes in the competition.
Being the top-ranked player on the event’s stacked 68-player field, the PGA Tour star will be eyeing a fourth win this weekend.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times (All times ET)
Day 1 of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 11:00 am ET with Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Gary Woodland on the first tee.
1st tee
- 11:00 am - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
- 11:11 am - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy
- 11:22 am - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk
- 11:33 am - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole
- 11:44 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
- 12:06 pm - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren
- 12:17 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English
- 12:28 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland
- 12:39 pm - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 12:50 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson
- 1:01 pm - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway
10th tee
- 11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
- 11:11 am - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:22 am - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 11:33 am - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 11:44 am - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
- 11:55 am - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
- 12:06 pm - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 12:17 pm - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
- 12:28 pm - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:39 pm - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
- 12:50 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
