When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Thursday at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Tee time and pairing explored

Rory McIlroy will tee off Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational on Thursday at 2:54 pm. The Northern Irishman will join the likes of Wyndham Clark and Max Homa at the first tee. The World No. 2 golfer will follow the grouping of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Matt Fitzpatrick at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

McIlroy is a favorite to win The Genesis Invitational 2024. According to SportsLine, he comes into the event with 17-2 odds. The 34-year-old is only second to Scheffler, who enters the event with 7-1 odds, on the list.

It’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer fares on the 70-man field, which features 41 of the top 50 players in the world.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy didn’t have the best of starts to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The four-time Major winner, who won DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January, made his Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month. Despite joining the field as a favorite, he finished T66.

Notably, the European Ryder Cup star played The Genesis Invitational last year and managed a T29 finish as Jon Rahm lifted the trophy. He’ll be eyeing to improve on the result this time.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 round 1 tee times

The Genesis Invitational Round 1 will begin at 10:20 am (ET), with Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 am - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 am - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 am - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 am - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 am - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 am - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:27 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhour

12:49 pm - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 pm - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 pm - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 pm - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 pm - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 pm - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 pm - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

More details on the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational will be updated as the event progresses.