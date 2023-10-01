When will Rory Mcllroy tee off at the Ryder Cup? Sunday Singles and tee time explored

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has been incredibly amazing with his game at the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Course. He has won all the three matches he played in the last two days at the biennial event.

The Northern Irish golfers will tee off for the final day of the Ryder Cup at 11:35 a.m. BST. All the players will compete in a head-to-head match in Sunday singles.

McIlroy will tee off on October 1 at 12:11 p.m. BST. He will play against Sam Burns. It's for the first time since 2014 that McIlroy won't go first in Sunday singles.

Golfers will tee off at the 2023 Ryder Cup at 11:35 a.m. BST with Jon Rahm playing against Scottie Scheffler followed by Viktor Hovland competing against Collin Morikawa.

Here are the tee times of the 2023 Ryder Cup Sunday singles (all-time BST):

11.35 AM | Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler

11.47 AM | Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa

11.59 AM | Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay

12.11 PM | Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns

12.23 PM | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa

12.35 PM | Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman

12.47 PM | Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka

12.59 PM | Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas

13.11 PM | Nicolai Højgaard vs Xander Schauffele

13.23 PM | Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth

13.35 PM | Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

13.47 PM | Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup results

McIlroy has played in the last six Ryder Cup tournaments since 2010. He made his debut at the biennial event in 2010 and has not missed any edition so far. His all-time Ryder Cup record is 15-13-4. He has an incredible score in foursome matches.

Here is the all-time Rory McIlroy's record at the Ryder Cup:

Career Ryder Cup record (Wins, Losses, Halves): 11-9-4

Years Played: 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Total Matches: 24

Singles (W-L-H): 2-2-1

Foursomes (W-L-H): 5-4-1

Four-balls (W-L-H): 4-3-2

Speaking about the tournament, McIlroy said (via TalkSport):

"It's an exhibition at the end of the day. In the big scheme of things, it's not that important of an event for me. Obviously, I'll try my best for the team, but I'm not going to be running around fist-pumping."

McIlroy has demonstrated a fabulous performance at the 2023 edition of the tournament by winning all three matches in the last two days. He is confident about his team captain Luke Donald.

Speaking about the European team captain, McIlroy said:

"He doesn't expect me to stand up there and make big speeches or say a lot of things. As Luke said, [I can] lead with my clubs, making birdies and getting blue on the board."

The 2023 Ryder Cup will have its finale on Sunday, October 1