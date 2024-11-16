When will round two at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship resume?

Similar to the first day, the play at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday, November 15, was suspended before all the players could finish their rounds. Due to low visibility, the play was called off for the day at 5:20 pm local time.

Eleven players from five groups have yet to complete their second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. They will resume play on Saturday, November 16 at 7 am local time ahead of the third round.

Earlier, the first round was also suspended due to darkness before all the players could finish their rounds.

Here are the players who are yet to finish Round 2 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Paul Barjon: +3 (15)

Greg Koch: +9 (15)

Greyson Sigg: -8 (16)

Blaine Hale Jr.: -3 (16)

Connor Jones: -1 (16)

Tyler Collet: E (16*)

Raul Pereda: +2 (16*)

Chris Baker: -3 (17)

Ryan McCormick: -1 (17)

Josh Teater: +1 (17)

Michael Herrera: +7 (17)

Justin Lower takes the lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after Day 2

Following the second day at Port Royal Golf Course, Justin Lower finished with a solo 36-hole lead after firing back-to-back rounds of 65. While he went bogey-free in the opening round, he made his first bogey of the week on the par-4 ninth hole.

At 12-under, Lower holds a 36-hole, two-shot lead over Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore. While Moore also shot 65 to move four spots up, Shelton jumped 13 spots with a bogey-free 64.

Sam Ryder was the biggest mover on Friday as he fired a low 9-under 62 to jump 51 spots to T4. He had a chance of shooting 60 as he was 10-under after 17 holes but made his only bogey of the day on the last hole.

At 9-under, Ryder is tied with Kevin Kisner, who is looking good for the first time this season. Kisner shot 66 in the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The projected cutline is set at 2-under, and the 11 remaining players are not expected to affect it. Nick Taylor and Peter Malnati are among the notable names set to miss the cut this week.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship ahead of Day 3:

1. Justin Lower: -12

T2. Robby Shelton: -10

T2. Ryan Moore: -10

T4. Sam Ryder: -9

T4. Kevin Kisner: -9

T6. David Lipsky: -8

T6. Matti Schmid: -8

T6. Francesco Molinari: -8

T6. Greyson Sigg: -8 (16 holes completed)

T10. Troy Merritt: -7

T10. Ben Kohles: -7

T10. Hayden Springer: -7

T10. Lanto Griffin: -7

T10. Rafael Campos: -7

T10. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -7

T10. Vince Whaley: -7

T10. Andrew Novak: -7

T10. Lucas Glover: -7

T10. Mark Hubbard: -7

