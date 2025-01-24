When will round two at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 resume on Friday?

The second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 was forced to stop after the heavy wins wreak havoc at Torrey Pines. after an hour of delay, all the players failed to finished their round on time and play was suspended for the day.

The remaining round of the Farmers Insurance Open will resume on Friday, Janaury 24 at 7:30 a.m ET. 29 players across the thirteen groups are yet to finish their round and will to action on Friday morning.

Here are the players yet to finish their Round 2 at the Farmers Insurance Open:

Ryan Gerard: -2 (14)

John Pak: -2 (14)

Noah Goodwin: -1 (14)

Steven Fisk: -1 (14)

Trevor Cone: +6 (14)

Cavin McCall: +14 (14)

Will Gordon: -3 (15)

Aldrich Potgieter: -2 (15)

William Mouw: -1 (15)

Alejandro Tosti: +1 (15)

Harry Higgs: +2 (15)

Charles Reiter: +2 (15)

Dylan Wu: +4 (15)

Will Chandler: +6 (15)

Willie Mack III: +8 (15)

Luke Clanton: -3 (16)

Antoine Rozner: -1 (16)

Matteo Manassero: -1 (16)

Jake Knapp: +1 (16)

J.J. Spaun: +1 (16)

Peter Malnati: +2 (16)

Ben Silverman: +3 (16)

Takumi Kanaya: +3 (16)

Davis Riley: +4 (16)

Maverick McNealy: E (17)

Cristobal Del Solar: +1 (17)

Kevin Yu: +3 (17)

Justin Lower: +7 (17)

Tim Widing: +8 (17)

Who is making the projected cut at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Here's al ook at the players making the projected cut at the Farmers Insurance Open:

T1. Lanto Griffin: -6

T1. Ludvig Åberg: -6

3. Danny Walker: -5

T4. Hayden Springer: -4

T4. Chris Gotterup: -4

T4. Sungjae Im: -4

T7. Eric Cole: -3

T7. Wesley Bryan: -3

T7. Harris English: -3

T7. Kris Ventura: -3

T7. Joel Dahmen: -3

T7. Will Gordon: -3

T7. Luke Clanton: -3

T14. Thomas Detry: -2

T14. Jackson Suber: -2

T14. Patrick Rodgers: -2

T14. Ricky Castillo: -2

T14. Norman Xiong: -2

T14. Sam Stevens: -2

T14. Andrew Novak: -2

T14. Greyson Sigg: -2

T14. Jhonattan Vegas: -2

T14. Ryan Gerard: -2

T14. John Pak: -2

T14. Aldrich Potgieter: -2

T26. Beau Hossler: -1

T26. Mark Hubbard: -1

T26. Matti Schmid: -1

T26. Zach Johnson: -1

T26. Andrew Putnam: -1

T26. Lee Hodges: -1

T26. Hideki Matsuyama: -1

T26. Jason Day: -1

T26. Isaiah Salinda: -1

T26. Sami Valimaki: -1

T26. K.H. Lee: -1

T26. Antoine Rozner: -1

T26. Noah Goodwin: -1

T26. Matteo Manassero: -1

T26. Steven Fisk: -1

T26. William Mouw: -1

T42. Zac Blair: E

T42. Aaron Baddeley: E

T42. Luke List: E

T42. Taylor Pendrith: E

T42. Brandt Snedeker: E

T42. Adam Schenk: E

T42. Jackson Koivun: E

T42. Kevin Tway: E

T42. Max Greyserman: E

T42. Chad Ramey: E

T42. Vince Whaley: E

T42. Keegan Bradley: E

T42. Sahith Theegala: E

T42. Frankie Capan III: E

T42. Maverick McNealy: E

T57. Danny Willett: +1

T57. Chandler Phillips: +1

T57. Chan Kim: +1

T57. Vincent Norrman: +1

T57. Taylor Moore: +1

T57. Kevin Streelman: +1

T57. Charley Hoffman: +1

T57. Sam Ryder: +1

T57. Mac Meissner: +1

T57. Garrick Higgo: +1

T57. Jake Knapp: +1

T57. Cristobal Del Solar: +1

T57. J.J. Spaun: +1

T57. Alejandro Tosti: +1

