When will round two at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 resume on Saturday?

On Friday, May 30, second-round play at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 was suspended before completion due to darkness. Twelve players couldn’t finish their rounds before the horn blew and will now resume play at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.
Earlier, play was halted for one hour at Erin Hills due to inclement weather. Players returned around 8:26 p.m. ET but were only able to play for about an hour before play was officially called off for the day.
The U.S. Women's Open and LPGA shared updates about the suspension and the schedule for the following day.
"The second round of the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally was suspended due to darkness at 8:25 p.m. CT. The second round will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 31. The third round will begin at approximately 9:50 a.m. CT based off the cut and will go off both tees in threesomes," the official statement read.
Here are the 12 names that are yet to finish their second round at the U.S. Women's Open 2025:
- T29. Amari Avery: -1 (16*)
- T37. Wei-Ling Hsu: E (16)
- T62. Linnea Strom: +2 (16)
- T62. Daniela Darquea: +2 (16*)
- T91. Anna Huang: +5 (15*)
- T99. Elina Sinz: +6 (16)
- T128. Brooke Biermann (a): +9 (17)
- T133. Sarah Lim (a): +10 (15*)
- T133. Katelyn Kong (a): +10 (16)
- T143. Celeste Dao: +11 (16)
- T143. Hazuki Kimura (a): +11 (16*)
- T148. Hinata Ikeba: +14 (15*)
Who is leading at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 after Friday's action? Leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the provisional leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2:
- 1. Mao Saigo: -8
- T2. Nelly Korda: -5
- T2. Sarah Schmelzel: -5
- T2. Yealimi Noh: -5
- T8. Linn Grant: -4
- T8. Jinhee Im: -4
- T12. Madelene Sagstrom: -3
- T12. Gemma Dryburgh: -3
- T19. Andrea Lee: -2
- T19. Lottie Woad (a): -2
- T19. Minjee Lee: -2
- T19. Chisato Iwai: -2
- T19. In Gee Chun: -2
- T19. Aline Krauter: -2
- T29. Amy Yang: -1
- T29. Angel Yin: -1
- T29. Ruoning Yin: -1
- T29. Akie Iwai: -1
- T37. Celine Borge: E
- T44. Saki Baba: +1
- T44. Esther Henseleit: +1
- T44. Charley Hull: +1
- T44. Jin Young Ko: +1
- T44. Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +1
- T44. Haeran Ryu: +1
- T44. Kiara Romero (a): +1
- T44. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a): +1
- T62. Asterisk Talley (a): +2
- T62. Yani Tseng: +2
- T62. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +2
- T62. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +2
- T62. Ashleigh Buhai: +2