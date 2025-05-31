When will round two at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 resume on Saturday?

On Friday, May 30, second-round play at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 was suspended before completion due to darkness. Twelve players couldn’t finish their rounds before the horn blew and will now resume play at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.

Ad

Earlier, play was halted for one hour at Erin Hills due to inclement weather. Players returned around 8:26 p.m. ET but were only able to play for about an hour before play was officially called off for the day.

The U.S. Women's Open and LPGA shared updates about the suspension and the schedule for the following day.

"The second round of the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally was suspended due to darkness at 8:25 p.m. CT. The second round will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 31. The third round will begin at approximately 9:50 a.m. CT based off the cut and will go off both tees in threesomes," the official statement read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the 12 names that are yet to finish their second round at the U.S. Women's Open 2025:

T29. Amari Avery: -1 (16*)

T37. Wei-Ling Hsu: E (16)

T62. Linnea Strom: +2 (16)

T62. Daniela Darquea: +2 (16*)

T91. Anna Huang: +5 (15*)

T99. Elina Sinz: +6 (16)

T128. Brooke Biermann (a): +9 (17)

T133. Sarah Lim (a): +10 (15*)

T133. Katelyn Kong (a): +10 (16)

T143. Celeste Dao: +11 (16)

T143. Hazuki Kimura (a): +11 (16*)

T148. Hinata Ikeba: +14 (15*)

Who is leading at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 after Friday's action? Leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the provisional leaderboard for the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 2:

1. Mao Saigo: -8

T2. Nelly Korda: -5

T2. Sarah Schmelzel: -5

T2. Yealimi Noh: -5

T8. Linn Grant: -4

T8. Jinhee Im: -4

T12. Madelene Sagstrom: -3

T12. Gemma Dryburgh: -3

T19. Andrea Lee: -2

T19. Lottie Woad (a): -2

T19. Minjee Lee: -2

T19. Chisato Iwai: -2

T19. In Gee Chun: -2

T19. Aline Krauter: -2

T29. Amy Yang: -1

T29. Angel Yin: -1

T29. Ruoning Yin: -1

T29. Akie Iwai: -1

T37. Celine Borge: E

T44. Saki Baba: +1

T44. Esther Henseleit: +1

T44. Charley Hull: +1

T44. Jin Young Ko: +1

T44. Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +1

T44. Haeran Ryu: +1

T44. Kiara Romero (a): +1

T44. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a): +1

T62. Asterisk Talley (a): +2

T62. Yani Tseng: +2

T62. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +2

T62. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +2

T62. Ashleigh Buhai: +2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More