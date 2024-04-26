When will Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard tee off on Friday at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Co-leaders’ tee time explored

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard took an early lead on Day 1 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The American duo turned in 6-under 30 on Thursday at TPC Louisiana. They shared the top position with 3 other teams, namely Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire, Aaron Rai-David Lipsky and Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry.

Brehm and Hubbard will return to the field for Friday’s Foursomes (alternate shot) format. The duo will tee off in round 2 of the Zurich Classic on April 26 at 2:08 pm ET.

They will join the pairing of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer on the tenth tee. The co-leaders will follow the groups of Carl Yuan-Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim-Chan Kim.

Interestingly, McIlroy and Lowry shot an 11-under 61 on Thursday. The Irish duo is dubbed favorites to win this weekend. However, Brehm and Hubbard are not far behind.

The American team mirrored the European Ryder Cup stars with four opening birdies. The team carded birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 and Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to finish the round with a 6-under 30.

It's pertinent to note that Brehm and Hubbard weren’t among the favorites coming into the team event. According to SportsLine, the team entered the PGA Tour event with 130-1 odds. However, the duo seems to have found good form.

Speaking about the opening at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Ryan Brehm said in his post-round presser, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“Just like usual, we ham-and-egged it. I don’t think either of us (Brehm and Hubbard) were feeling amazing about our games coming into the day, but we just feed off each other really well. I was doing a lot of spectating today.”

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Friday tee times

Day 2 of the 2024 Zurich Classic will begin at 9:20 am ET. The pairings of Troy Merritt-Robert Streb and Roger Sloan-Josh Teater on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for round 2 of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (All times ET):

1st tee

9:20 am - Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater

9:31 am - Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky

9:42 am - Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti

9:53 am - Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen

10:04 am - Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran

10:15 am - Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim

10:26 am - Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young

10:37 am - Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower

10:48 am - Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe

10:59 am - Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney

1:35 pm - Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak

1:46 pm - Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu

1:57 pm - Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre

2:08 pm - Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

2:19 pm - Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka

2:30 pm - Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy

2:41 pm - Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith

2:52 pm - Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith

3:03 pm - Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott

3:14 pm - Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter

10th tee

9:20 am - Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid

9:31 am - Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler

9:42 am - Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen

9:53 am - Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry

10:04 am - Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

10:15 am - Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard

10:26 am - Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker

10:37 am - Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair / Ben Taylor

10:48 am - Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg

10:59 am - Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty

1:35 pm - Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft

1:46 pm - Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon

1:57 pm - Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim

2:08 pm - Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard

2:19 pm - J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith

2:30 pm - Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue

2:41 pm - Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

2:52 pm - Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn

3:03 pm - Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey

3:14 pm - Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr.

Round 3 tee times for PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic will be updated after Friday’s play.