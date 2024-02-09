When will Sahith Theegala tee off on Friday at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Sahith Theegala took the early lead at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The 26-year-old carded a 6-under 65 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course on Thursday to beat the rest of the field. He will return to the greens for round 2 on Friday at 3:06 pm ET. Adam Svensson and Brendon Todd will join him on the tee.

Theegala rose atop the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard at the end of a water-logged round which saw only 65 out of the 132 players complete their rounds due to bad weather. It is also noteworthy that the event’s first tee had over 3.5 hours of delay.

However, the American golfer managed to bring forth his A-game and take the lead before the play was suspended again at 6:10 p.m. local time (8:10 p.m. ET), this time due to darkness.

It is pertinent to note that Sahith Theegala had a strong start to the 2024 season with a solo second finish at The Sentry. However, he failed to maintain his form and crashed out of the Sony Open after its Friday round. Coming off the back of a T20 finish last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour star seems to have his eyes set on the big prize at the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.

With challenges like tough weather and strong competition, it’ll be interesting to see where the 26-year-old finishes on the 2024 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard on Sunday.

2024 WM Phoenix Open Friday tee times

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open round 2 will tee off at 9:20 am ET at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. The grouping of Sam Stevens, Harry Hall and Andrew Novak will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete tee times for round 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

9:20 am - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

9:31 am - Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

9:42 am - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

9:53 am - Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

10:04 am - Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

10:15 am - Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

10:26 am - Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

10:37 am - Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

10:48 am - Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

10:59 am - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

11:10 am - Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

2:00 pm - Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

2:11 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

2:22 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

2:33 pm - Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

2:44 pm - Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

2:55 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

3:06 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

3:17 pm - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

3:28 pm - C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

3:39 pm - Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

3:50 pm - Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti

Tee No. 10

9:20 am - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry

9:31 am - Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

9:42 am - Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon

9:53 am - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

10:04 am - Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

10:15 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

10:26 am - Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

10:37 am - Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

10:48 am - Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith

10:59 am - Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox

11:10 am - Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous

2:00 pm - Martin Laird, David Lipsky

2:11 pm - Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

2:22 pm - Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson

2:33 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo

2:44 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk

2:55 pm - Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar

3:06 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge

3:17 pm - Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

3:28 pm - Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

3:39 pm - Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat

3:50 pm - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be updated after Friday’s play.