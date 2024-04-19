When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Round 2 tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler arrived at the 2024 RBC Heritage as the outright favorite. However, the Masters champion failed to carry his Masters form on Day 1 of the competition. The World No. 1 golfer shot a 2-under 69, which included a shank from a bunker, and finished T26 at the Harbour Town Golf Links. He shared the position with 11 others including Justin Thomas, Tom Kim and Chris Kirk.

Scheffler will return to the course for Round 2 on Friday, April 19, at 1:30 pm ET. Jordan Spieth will join him on the first tee. The two-time Masters winner will follow the grouping of Day 1 leader J.T. Poston and Keegan Bradley.

Notably, the fairways of Harbour Town gave a warm welcome to Scheffler on Thursday. Thousands of fans lined up at the event to see the Masters champion. The fans are expected to return on Friday as the ace golfer goes for his fourth win in his last five tournaments. Notably, Scheffler seemed happy with the overwhelming response from fans.

Speaking in the RBC Heritage's post-round interview at Harbour Town Golf Links, Scheffler said, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“That’s why I tried to give myself an extra little bit of grace on the course today, just because yeah, emotionally a little drained. Mentally, definitely a bit drained… I feel like I have more energy now than I did at the beginning of the day, waking up to go play golf… It’s nice to be kind of back into tournament mode.”

It is pertinent to note that RBC Heritage doesn’t have the traditional 36-hole cut. It’ll be interesting to see where Scheffler finishes at the end of Round 2 of the signature event.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Day 2 tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):

8:15 am - Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

8:25 am - Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

8:35 am - Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

8:45 am - Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

8:55 am - Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

9:05 am - Tom Kim, Harris English

9:15 am - Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

9:25 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 am - Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

9:50 am - Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 am - Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 am - Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 am - Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 am - Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 am - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 am - Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 am - Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 am - Alejandro Tosti

11:25 am - Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 am - Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 am - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 pm - Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 pm - Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 pm - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

1:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

1:20 pm - Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

1:50 pm - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

2:10 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

More details on the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage will be updated as the event progresses.

