When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler shot a 65 on Day 1 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open at T3. With this, the World No.1 golfer broke the record for most consecutive rounds under par on the PGA Tour with 28. He sat one behind 5 under leaders Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr and shared his position with Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith.

Scheffler will return to the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston for round 2. The ace golfer will tee off on Friday at 1:53 pm ET. The 27-year-old will join fan favorite Will Zalatoris and last week’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati on the tenth tee. The 2022 Masters champion will follow the grouping of Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis and Aaron Rai.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler is the favorite to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The golfer came into the event with back-to-back victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. He carried +260 odds on Thursday, according to SportsLine. Notably, the golfer is in a strong position to take the lead on Friday.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open has the traditional Friday cut. Scheffler is safe on top of the leaderboard. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to take the lead from Moore and Furr on Friday in the $9,100,000 prize competition.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 2 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET with Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger and Carson Young on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Houston Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

8:31 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

8:42 am - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

8:53 am - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

9:04 am - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

9:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

9:26 am - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

9:37 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

9:48 am - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

9:59 am - William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

10:10 am - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

10:21 am - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

1:20 pm - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

1:31 pm - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

1:42 pm - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

1:53 pm - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

2:04 pm - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

2:15 pm - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

2:26 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

2:37 pm - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

2:48 pm - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

2:59 pm - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

3:10 pm - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

3:21 pm - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

10th tee

8:20 am - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

8:31 am - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

8:42 am - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

8:53 am - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

9:04 am - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

9:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:26 am - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

9:37 am - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

9:48 am - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

9:59 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

10:10 am - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

10:21 am - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

1:20 pm - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

1:31 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

1:42 pm - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

1:53 pm - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

2:04 pm - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

2:15 pm - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

2:26 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

2:37 pm - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

2:48 pm - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

2:59 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

3:10 pm - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

3:21 pm - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be updated after Friday’s play.