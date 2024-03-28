When will Scottie Scheffler tee off round 1 at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Event favorite's tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open on Thursday at 8:53 am ET. The 27-year-old will join fan favorite Will Zalatoris and last week’s Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati on the tenth tee at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The World No.1 golfer will follow the grouping of Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis and Aaron Rai.

Scheffler is the highest-ranked player on the Texas Children’s Houston Open field and is also the outright favorite. According to SportsLine, the 2022 Masters winner comes into the PGA Tour event with +260 odds.

Coming off back-to-back victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, Scottie Scheffler will be eyeing a record win this weekend.

Notably, Scheffler will become the first player after Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three straight events on the Tour if he manages to top the Houston Open leaderboard on Sunday. However, it won’t be easy.

The 8x PGA Tour winner is one of 10 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the field this weekend, which includes the likes of Wyndham Clark and defending champion Tony Finau. Seeing how he fares in the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be interesting.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Houston Open will begin at 8:20 am ET. The pairing of Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger and Carson Young will take the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the Texas Children’s Houston Open (All times ET):

8:20 AM ET - Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

8:31 AM ET - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, Josh Teater

8:42 AM ET - Justin Lower, Sam Stevens, James Hahn

8:53 AM ET - Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie, Nick Hardy

9:04 AM ET - Kevin Kisner, Ryan Brehm, Stewart Cink

9:15 AM ET - Gary Woodland, Matt Wallace, Brandt Snedeker

9:26 AM ET - Matthew NeSmith, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

9:37 AM ET - Greyson Sigg, Doug Ghim, Keith Mitchell

9:48 AM ET - Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry

9:59 AM ET - Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody

10:10 AM ET - Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn, Norman Xiong

10:21 AM ET - Jesse Droemer, Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti

1:20 PM ET - Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

1:31 PM ET - Carl Yuan, Justin Suh, Henrik Norlander

1:42 PM ET - Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

1:53 PM ET - Si Woo Kim, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau

2:04 PM ET - Sahith Theegala, Padraig Harrington, Jason Day

2:15 PM ET - Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

2:26 PM ET - Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

2:37 PM ET - Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

2:48 PM ET - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

2:59 PM ET - Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

3:10 PM ET - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

3:21 PM ET - Richard Hoey, Rhein Gibson, Jorge Campillo

10th hole

8:20 AM ET - Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon, Garrick Higgo

8:31 AM ET - Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Fox

8:42 AM ET - Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Aaron Rai

8:53 AM ET - Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

9:04 AM ET - Jake Knapp, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia

9:15 AM ET - Nick Dunlap, K.H. Lee, Luke List

9:26 AM ET - Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin, Tyler Duncan

9:37 AM ET - Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

9:48 AM ET - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Chappell, Lanto Griffin

9:59 AM ET - Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer, McClure Meissner

10:10 AM ET - Sam Bennett, Tom Whitney, David Skinns

10:21 AM ET - Joe Highsmith, Thorbjørn Olesen, Dawie van der Walt

1:20 PM ET - Ben Taylor, Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim

1:31 PM ET - Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

1:42 PM ET - Martin Trainer, Matti Schmid, Vince Whaley

1:53 PM ET - Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes

2:04 PM ET - Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Vincent Norrman

2:15 PM ET - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama

2:26 PM ET - Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker

2:37 PM ET - Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren, Adam Long

2:48 PM ET - Chris Gotterup, Chandler Phillips, Hayden Springer

2:59 PM ET - William Furr, Trace Crowe, Erik Barnes

3:10 PM ET - Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott

3:21 PM ET - Chan Kim, Blaine Hale

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s Houston Open will be updated soon.